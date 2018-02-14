Foodlink : The Logistics of Delivering Fresh Roses In Time for Valentine’s Day !

U.S. consumers buy the most flowers on Valentine's and Mother's Days. Getting fresh roses to your Valentine takes speed, the right temperature, and skill.

Like all perishable products, florals require specific temperatures to maintain freshness. Without the proper temperatures, flowers bloom and fade before they can be enjoyed by the recipient. Complicating this need for the ideal temperature, flowers travel a long way from field to store. Eighty percent of all flowers sold for Valentine's Day are shipped from Latin America, with 12% coming from domestic production and 8% arriving from other locations.

Of these, most came from Colombia (142,252), followed by Ecuador (79,342), Guatemala (2,529), and Costa Rica (20). Shipping starts weeks before the holiday and the best flowers arrive early. At each step in the process, there is a risk that the flowers will be exposed to warmer temperatures, which will cause them to break dormancy ahead of their time.

The right Logistics company is instrumental in keeping both the cost and the temperature under control so the roses arrive fresh and stay that way for your Valentine for days to come.

