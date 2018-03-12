FL Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors

Log in
03/12/2018 | 11:27pm CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. investors (“Foot Locker ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FL) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 18, 2017, Foot Locker announced poor second quarter 2017 financial results, including a 6% decline in quarterly same-store sales year-over-year. In addition, Foot Locker disclosed that it would close approximately 130 stores, which was up from 100 it had previously stated it would close. Finally, on the Q2 2017 conference call with investors and analysts, Foot Locker revealed that it expected weaker sales for the remainder of fiscal year 2017.

On this news, shares of Foot Locker fell nearly 28%, to close $34.38 on August 18, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Foot Locker securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
