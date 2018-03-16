Foot Locker : Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC's Times Square

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Champs Sports, a division of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), celebrates the opening of its New York flagship location in Times Square today. Following the move from the brand's former Times Square footprint, the new multi-level property at 10 Times Square is nearly four-times the size of the previous location boasting 8,160 square-feet of premium retail space.

Designed to be flexible, "The Arena" layout allows Champs Sports and its vendor partners to tell key stories in new and creative ways, enhancing the customer shopping experience. Within this new layout, leading athletic brands will have elevated brand experiences with cross-category product offerings, allowing customers to easily navigate by brand and identify sought-after products more efficiently. The flagship will serve as a hub that demonstrates the brand's core values – We Know Game – embodying, celebrating and advocating for all those who participate.

"At Champs Sports, we are always looking to bring the best retail experiences to our customers and to establish ourselves as the go-to destination to find leading athletic brands," said Bryon Milburn, VP and GM of Champs Sports. "The Times Square store offers the best assortment of the top brands that shoppers know, love and have come to expect from Champs Sports."

The new store has a prominent exterior presence with an LED display spanning 68 feet by 23 feet across prime Times Square real estate. Inside, there are four additional digital screens to allow for robust, interactive storytelling throughout the customer journey. To complement its digital in-store presence, Champs Sports commissioned artist Andrew Thiele to create lasting brand visuals representing the spirit of New York City – from the five boroughs to notable landmarks, arts and sports teams.

Champs Sports will host a Grand Opening Celebration in late April, at which the brand will pay homage to the rich sports, music and lifestyle culture of the Big Apple. The event will include coveted kicks, special guests, live performances and community tie-ins.

The New York flagship is part of Foot Locker, Inc.'s ongoing commitment to be the premier destination for sneaker culture offering the hottest sneakers, apparel and accessories from brands including Nike, Jordan, adidas, PUMA, Under Armour, New Balance, Converse, Timberland, ASICS, Champion and licensed team apparel.



About Champs Sports:

Champs Sports is part of Foot Locker, Inc., a specialty athletic retailer that operates more than 3,310 stores in 24 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Footaction, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, SIX:02, Runners Point, and Sidestep retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including champssports.com, footlocker.com and Eastbay.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

Additional information may be found at ChampsSports.com | Instagram: @ChampsSports & @ChampsSports.Womens | Twitter: @ChampsSports | YouTube: youtube.com/ChampsSports | Facebook: facebook.com/ChampsSports | App: iOS and Android #WeKnowGame

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/champs-sports-opens-new-flagship-store-in-nycs-times-square-300615276.html

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.