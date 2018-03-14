Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/14 09:00:06 pm
43.29 USD   -1.30%
News Summary

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Foot Locker, Inc.

0
03/14/2018

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On August 18, 2017, the Company revealed negative financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, including revenue significantly below expectations, attributed in part to lower same-store sales. The Company also revealed that many more stores were being closed than previously announced, and that weaker sales were expected for the rest of the fiscal year. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/FL-Info-Request-Form-6530

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 707 M
EBIT 2019 721 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Finance 2019 937 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 9,83
P/E ratio 2020 9,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 5 251 M
Chart FOOT LOCKER
Duration : Period :
Foot Locker Technical Analysis Chart | FL | US3448491049 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FOOT LOCKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 51,6 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Johnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren B. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jarobin Gilbert Independent Director
Cheryl Nido Turpin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOT LOCKER-6.44%5 251
INDITEX SA-16.47%93 722
KERING-2.67%60 561
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-5.29%42 967
ROSS STORES-4.76%29 207
ZALANDO5.41%14 293
