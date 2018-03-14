Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Foot Locker, Inc.

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Foot
Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) concerning possible violations of federal
securities laws. On August 18, 2017, the Company revealed negative
financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, including
revenue significantly below expectations, attributed in part to lower
same-store sales. The Company also revealed that many more stores were
being closed than previously announced, and that weaker sales were
expected for the rest of the fiscal year. To obtain additional
information, go to:
http://www.zlkdocs.com/FL-Info-Request-Form-6530
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results
do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006239/en/