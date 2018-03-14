Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Foot Locker, Inc.

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On August 18, 2017, the Company revealed negative financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, including revenue significantly below expectations, attributed in part to lower same-store sales. The Company also revealed that many more stores were being closed than previously announced, and that weaker sales were expected for the rest of the fiscal year. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/FL-Info-Request-Form-6530

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

