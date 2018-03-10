Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Foot Locker, Inc.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (“Robbins Geller”) (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/footlocker/) today announced that a class action has been commenced by an institutional investor on behalf of purchasers of Foot Locker, Inc. (“Foot Locker”) (NYSE: FL) common stock during the period between August 19, 2016 and August 17, 2017 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Eastern District of New York and is captioned City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. Foot Locker, Inc., et al., No. 18-cv-01492.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel H. Rudman or David A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at [email protected]. If you are a member of this class, you can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/footlocker/. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

The complaint charges Foot Locker and certain of its officers and/or directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Foot Locker is an athletic shoe and apparel retailer.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Foot Locker’s business and prospects, including that Foot Locker’s vendors were transitioning to selling through various online retailers, diminishing the utility of Foot Locker’s large number of brick and mortar stores and the once-high value of its exclusivity relationships with those vendors, and that competition with online retailers had increased the pricing competition Foot Locker faced while also materially lowering the demand at Foot Locker stores. As a result of defendants’ failure to disclose this adverse information, the price of Foot Locker stock was artificially inflated to as high as $79.20 per share during the Class Period and Foot Locker senior executives, including the individuals defendants, were able to sell over 192,000 shares of their personally held Foot Locker stock at artificially inflated prices for gross proceeds of $13.3 million.

Then on August 18, 2017, Foot Locker announced disappointing second quarter 2017 financial results, including a 6% decline in quarterly same-store sales year-over-year, which resulted in a substantial revenue miss. The Company also stated that it would close approximately 130 stores, more than the 100 stores it had previously announced it would close. During a conference call held with investors and analysts that morning, the Company said it expected weaker sales for the remainder of fiscal 2017. As a result of this news, the price of Foot Locker common stock declined nearly 28% to close at $34.38 per share on August 18, 2017, on unusually high trading volume of more than 36.2 million shares traded.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Foot Locker common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.

Robbins Geller is widely recognized as a leading law firm advising and representing U.S. and international investors in securities litigation and portfolio monitoring. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For the third consecutive year, the Firm ranked first in both the total amount recovered for investors and the number of shareholder class action recoveries in ISS's SCAS Top 50 Report. Robbins Geller attorneys have shaped the law in the areas of securities litigation and shareholder rights and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of the Firm’s clients. Robbins Geller not only secures recoveries for defrauded investors, it also implements significant corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

