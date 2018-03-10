Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Foot Locker    FL

FOOT LOCKER (FL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Foot Locker, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 04:00am CET

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (“Robbins Geller”) (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/footlocker/) today announced that a class action has been commenced by an institutional investor on behalf of purchasers of Foot Locker, Inc. (“Foot Locker”) (NYSE: FL) common stock during the period between August 19, 2016 and August 17, 2017 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Eastern District of New York and is captioned City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. Foot Locker, Inc., et al., No. 18-cv-01492.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel H. Rudman or David A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at [email protected]. If you are a member of this class, you can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/footlocker/. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

The complaint charges Foot Locker and certain of its officers and/or directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Foot Locker is an athletic shoe and apparel retailer.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Foot Locker’s business and prospects, including that Foot Locker’s vendors were transitioning to selling through various online retailers, diminishing the utility of Foot Locker’s large number of brick and mortar stores and the once-high value of its exclusivity relationships with those vendors, and that competition with online retailers had increased the pricing competition Foot Locker faced while also materially lowering the demand at Foot Locker stores. As a result of defendants’ failure to disclose this adverse information, the price of Foot Locker stock was artificially inflated to as high as $79.20 per share during the Class Period and Foot Locker senior executives, including the individuals defendants, were able to sell over 192,000 shares of their personally held Foot Locker stock at artificially inflated prices for gross proceeds of $13.3 million.

Then on August 18, 2017, Foot Locker announced disappointing second quarter 2017 financial results, including a 6% decline in quarterly same-store sales year-over-year, which resulted in a substantial revenue miss. The Company also stated that it would close approximately 130 stores, more than the 100 stores it had previously announced it would close. During a conference call held with investors and analysts that morning, the Company said it expected weaker sales for the remainder of fiscal 2017. As a result of this news, the price of Foot Locker common stock declined nearly 28% to close at $34.38 per share on August 18, 2017, on unusually high trading volume of more than 36.2 million shares traded.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Foot Locker common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.

Robbins Geller is widely recognized as a leading law firm advising and representing U.S. and international investors in securities litigation and portfolio monitoring. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For the third consecutive year, the Firm ranked first in both the total amount recovered for investors and the number of shareholder class action recoveries in ISS's SCAS Top 50 Report. Robbins Geller attorneys have shaped the law in the areas of securities litigation and shareholder rights and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of the Firm’s clients. Robbins Geller not only secures recoveries for defrauded investors, it also implements significant corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw
https://plus.google.com/+Rgrdlaw/posts


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOOT LOCKER
04:00aROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Foot Locker, ..
BU
03/07FOOT LOCKER : Lawsuit alleges Fairview Heights cops used excessive force in arre..
AQ
03/02Foot Locker and American Outdoor Brands skid; Gap climbs
AQ
03/02FOOT LOCKER : shares tumble on 4Q loss, guidance
AQ
03/02FOOT LOCKER : Today
AQ
03/02FOOT LOCKER, INC. (NYSE : FL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial C..
AQ
03/02S&P 500 MOVERS : Fl, gps
AQ
03/02FOOT LOCKER (NYSE : FL) reported earnings of $1.26 per share beating Walls Stree..
AQ
03/02FOOT LOCKER : reports 4Q loss
AQ
03/02FOOT LOCKER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/06How Can This Be The Best-Performing Industry Group In The S&P 500? 
03/06Nike Is Overvalued 
03/05Foot Locker takes back some ground 
03/05Foot Locker Is Still Cheap, But Footwear Is Still Challenged 
03/05FOOT LOCKER : So Much For A Recovery 
STOCK PICK
Fire Sale
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 704 M
EBIT 2019 720 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Finance 2019 1 004 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,69
P/E ratio 2020 9,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 5 159 M
Chart FOOT LOCKER
Duration : Period :
Foot Locker Technical Analysis Chart | FL | US3448491049 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FOOT LOCKER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 51,7 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Johnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren B. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jarobin Gilbert Independent Director
Cheryl Nido Turpin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOOT LOCKER-13.14%5 159
INDITEX SA-17.54%91 929
KERING-2.62%59 518
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-6.98%41 913
ROSS STORES-6.04%28 745
ZALANDO5.47%14 210
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.