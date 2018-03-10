Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Foot Locker, Inc.

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (“Robbins Geller”) (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/footlocker/)
today announced that a class action has been commenced by an
institutional investor on behalf of purchasers of Foot Locker, Inc.
(“Foot Locker”) (NYSE: FL) common stock during the period between August
19, 2016 and August 17, 2017 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed
in the Eastern District of New York and is captioned City of Warren
Police and Fire Retirement System v. Foot Locker, Inc., et al., No.
18-cv-01492.
Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead
plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing
and remain an absent class member.
The complaint charges Foot Locker and certain of its officers and/or
directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Foot
Locker is an athletic shoe and apparel retailer.
The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
material adverse information regarding Foot Locker’s business and
prospects, including that Foot Locker’s vendors were transitioning to
selling through various online retailers, diminishing the utility of
Foot Locker’s large number of brick and mortar stores and the once-high
value of its exclusivity relationships with those vendors, and that
competition with online retailers had increased the pricing competition
Foot Locker faced while also materially lowering the demand at Foot
Locker stores. As a result of defendants’ failure to disclose this
adverse information, the price of Foot Locker stock was artificially
inflated to as high as $79.20 per share during the Class Period and Foot
Locker senior executives, including the individuals defendants, were
able to sell over 192,000 shares of their personally held Foot Locker
stock at artificially inflated prices for gross proceeds of $13.3
million.
Then on August 18, 2017, Foot Locker announced disappointing second
quarter 2017 financial results, including a 6% decline in quarterly
same-store sales year-over-year, which resulted in a substantial revenue
miss. The Company also stated that it would close approximately 130
stores, more than the 100 stores it had previously announced it would
close. During a conference call held with investors and analysts that
morning, the Company said it expected weaker sales for the remainder of
fiscal 2017. As a result of this news, the price of Foot Locker common
stock declined nearly 28% to close at $34.38 per share on August 18,
2017, on unusually high trading volume of more than 36.2 million shares
traded.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Foot
Locker common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff
is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in
prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial
fraud.
