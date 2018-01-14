An American Favorite Reinvented: New Ford Ranger Brings Built Ford Tough Innovation to U.S. Midsize Truck Segment

Ford today reveals the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger for North America,
bringing midsize truck fans a new choice from America’s truck sales
leader – one that’s engineered Built Ford Tough and packed with
driver-assist technologies to make driving easier whether on- or
off-road.
Production begins late this year at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant as
customer demand is growing for midsize trucks. U.S. sales are up 83
percent since 2014 as a new generation of midsize truck buyers seek more
maneuverable, fuel-efficient pickups.
The 2019 Ford Ranger answers the call with an all-new midsize pickup
featuring a new exterior design, chassis and powertrain developed
specifically for North American truck customers. Powerful and strong,
with a high-strength steel frame, Ranger is equipped with a proven
2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine mated to the only 10-speed
automatic transmission in the segment.
“Ranger has always held a special place in the hearts of truck fans,”
said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, Product Development
and Purchasing. “The all-new Ranger is designed for today’s midsize
truck buyer, delivering even more utility, capability and technology for
those who blend city living with more off-the-grid adventures on
weekends.”
Ranger comes in entry-level XL, mid-level XLT and high-level Lariat trim
series with available Chrome and Sport appearance and FX Off-Road
packages, and in SuperCab or SuperCrewcab configurations.
Built Ford Tough
Built Ford Tough is engineered in Ranger’s DNA – from its high-strength
steel frame backbone to its frame-mounted steel front and rear bumpers.
Ford engineers put Ranger through the same torture testing as the
legendary F-150 goes through.
Even its design is tough. Ranger’s muscular body features a high
beltline that emphasizes strength, while a raked grille and windshield
provide an athletic appearance – designed to aid in aerodynamics and
reduce wind noise. Short overhangs are functional off-road for clearing
obstacles.
From the rear, the Ranger nameplate stamped in the tailgate conveys
strength, and the tailgate itself is designed to handle people and
cargo. A rugged steel bumper with an available integrated trailer hitch
receiver helps make towing campers, ATVs or watercraft a breeze.
Inside, Ranger blends comfort and functionality with room for up to five
people, their gear and accessories. A center stack includes an 8-inch
touch screen for the available SYNC® 3 system, while the
instrument cluster features dual LCD productivity screens for real-time
vehicle, navigation and audio information.
Ranger’s twin-power dome hood houses its 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine
designed for efficiency and capability thanks to direct fuel injection,
a twin-scroll turbocharger and 16-valve design. For added durability,
the engine features a forged-steel crankshaft and connecting rods, and
chain-driven dual overhead cams.
“Ranger’s proven 2.3-liter EcoBoost provides a torque target on par with
competing V6 engines, but with the efficiency of a four-cylinder,” said
Thai-Tang. “When you pair that with its 10-speedtransmission,
you’ve got one of the most versatile, powerful and efficient powertrains
in the segment.”
Adventure-ready
Ranger is designed for a new generation of midsize truck customers who
head off-road to recharge.
Ranger prioritizes ground clearance to help climb over off-road
obstacles. The FX4 Off-Road Package provides additional trail capability
with off-road-tuned shocks, all-terrain tires, a frame-mounted
heavy-gauge steel front bash plate, frame-mounted skid plates and FX4
badging.
To give customers a great all-terrain driving experience, Ranger’s FX4
Off-Road Package features an innovative Terrain Management System™
similar to the F-150 Raptor’s. It includes four distinct drive modes –
normal; grass, gravel and snow; mud and ruts; and sand. The system can
shift on the fly to automatically change throttle responsiveness,
transmission gearing and vehicle controls to tailor traction,
driveability and performance to any given terrain or weather condition.
The FX4 Off-Road Package introduces Ford’s all-new Trail Control™
technology. Like cruise control for the highway but designed for
low-speed, rugged terrain, Trail Control takes over acceleration and
braking – sending power and braking to each individual wheel to allow
drivers to focus on steering along the course.
Power is distributed through Dana®AdvanTEK®
independent front and solid rear axles on both 2WD and 4WD models with
an available electronic-locking rear differential (standard on FX2 and
FX4) for increased all-terrain traction. Ranger four-wheel-drive
versions feature 2-high, 4-high and 4-low.
Innovative technology
Ranger incorporates smart driver-assist, passenger convenience and
connectivity technologies. Advanced driver-assist technologies include
standard Automatic Emergency Braking, while Lane Keeping Assist, Lane
Departure Warning, a Reverse Sensing System and class-exclusive Blind
Spot Information System with trailer coverage are standard on XLT and
Lariat trim levels. Additional driver-assist technologies standard on
Lariat include Pedestrian Detection and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Available SYNC® 3 features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility,
Ford+Alexa personal assistant functionality and optional navigation. An
available FordPass™ Connect 4G LTE modem provides Wi-Fi access for up to
10 devices. Available AC power outlets allow for charging of laptops and
USB outlets provide more options for passengers to connect. Available
B&O PLAY premium audio is specially tuned for the Ranger cab to deliver
a rich and engaging listening experience.
Additional features include optional LED headlamps and taillamps.
Optional exterior lighting includes puddle lamps and lighting for the
cargo bed, while Ford’s available Smart Trailer Tow connector alerts
drivers to faulty trailer connections.
