Ford Motor Company : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

On Wednesday, Mar. 28, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will participate in a
fireside chat at the 2018 Auto Summit organized by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
The fireside chat will feature Don Butler, Ford’s executive director for
Connected Vehicles and Services.
This Q&A-style session will take place from 9:05 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. EDT
at the JW Marriott Essex House hotel in New York City and can be
accessed via this webcast link.
