Ford Motor Company : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

On Wednesday, Mar. 28, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will participate in a fireside chat at the 2018 Auto Summit organized by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The fireside chat will feature Don Butler, Ford’s executive director for Connected Vehicles and Services.

This Q&A-style session will take place from 9:05 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. EDT at the JW Marriott Essex House hotel in New York City and can be accessed via this webcast link.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005850/en/