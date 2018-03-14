Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Ford Motor Company : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

03/14/2018

On Wednesday, Mar. 28, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will participate in a fireside chat at the 2018 Auto Summit organized by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The fireside chat will feature Don Butler, Ford’s executive director for Connected Vehicles and Services.

This Q&A-style session will take place from 9:05 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. EDT at the JW Marriott Essex House hotel in New York City and can be accessed via this webcast link.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 6 214 M
Net income 2018 6 306 M
Finance 2018 9 421 M
Yield 2018 6,17%
P/E ratio 2018 6,82
P/E ratio 2019 7,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 42 833 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | F | US3453708600 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,1 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Ken Washington VP- Research & Advanced Engineering & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-13.45%42 833
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.53%213 368
VOLKSWAGEN-7.17%97 142
DAIMLER-4.36%90 600
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.53%68 070
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.53%63 024
