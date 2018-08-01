Ford Motor : Current report filing

UNITED STATES

Date of Report: August 1, 2018

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

Delaware

1-3950 38-0549190 (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) One American Road, Dearborn, Michigan 48126 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code 313-322-3000

Item 8.01. Other Events .

Our news release dated August 1, 2018 concerning U.S. sales in July 2018 is filed as Exhibit 99 to this Report and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits .

Date: August 1, 2018

By: /s/ Corey M. MacGillivray

Corey M. MacGillivray Assistant Secretary

Ford Trucks Post Double-Digit Gains, with F-Series Marking Its 15th Consecutive Month of Year-over-Year Increases; Retail Sales of Lincoln Navigator Up 65 Percentwww.twitter.com/FordJ U LY 2 0 1 8 S A L E S Total Vehicle Retail Fleet Truck SUV Car U.S. Sales 194,026 142,842 51,184 89,153 69,994 34,879 Versus July 2017 -3.1% -10.4% 25.7% 10.2% -1.5% -27.7% H I G H L I G H T S "Ford pickups and vans dominated last month, with overall trucks posting an increase of 10 percent. Combined, pickup, van, and . Ford Motor Company's July U.S. sales totaled SUVs totaled 153,402 vehicle sales, for a 4.8 percent gain. We have now sold more than 1.1 million trucks and SUVs this year. 194,026 vehicles - a decline of 3.1 percent Lincoln Navigator continues to be the country's hottest new . July fleet sales were up 25.7 percent based on product, with sales expanding in every region of the United States." order timing relative to July 2017 when fleet sales - Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service were down 24.6 percent . Ford's overall average transaction pricing grew at a W I N N I N G P O R T F O L I O much faster rate than the industry last month, Sales of Ford F-Series, America's gaining $1,200 - this compares to an industry best-selling truck for 41 years, are up 2.1 percent, with average increase of $700 transaction pricing continuing to . grow - up $1,500 per truck. At Ford pickups, vans and commercial vehicles all $46,500, transaction pricing is posted gains in July, with commercial vehicle sales $2,600 above segment average due to demand for high series trucks. up 25 percent Ford pickups . Ford Explorer sales were up 7.9 As America's largest seller of trucks and SUVs percent in July, with sales of 20,243 combined, the Ford brand saw 153,402 total sales SUVs. We continue to see strong of trucks and SUVs in July, an increase of 4.8 demand for high-trim level Explorers. In July, 37 percent of Explorer's percent. This surpasses the 1-million vehicle mark for retail mix was comprised of Limited, the year, with 1,125,957 vehicles sold Sport, and Platinum models. . Ford F-Series sales were up 2.1 percent last month, Ford SUVs with 70,949 total pickups sold. This marks 15 Mustang continues segment straight months of year-over-year gains for F-Series leadership, with 5,934 vehicles sold. Through the first half of 2018, Ford . Ford Van sales totaled 16,921 vehicles last month, Mustang has outsold Camaro and Corvette combined. Mustang is for the month - Ford van sales are up 60.8 percent attracting a younger buyer with its . 2.3-liter EcoBoost powertrain. Ford Explorer sales increased 7.9 percent, with EcoBoost represents nearly 50 20,243 SUVs sold percent of Mustang sales. Ford Performance . All-new Lincoln Navigator continued to hustle off Ford dominates the commercial van segment in the United States with dealer lots in July, with retail sales up 64.7 percent more than 50 percent share. Ford # # # Transit sales, along with Ford E-Series and Ford Transit Connect totaled About Ford Motor Company 16,921 vans last month, a 60.8 Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The percent gain. company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing Ford commercial vans Lincoln Navigator, the first leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility American vehicle to ever top JD solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide. For more Power's APEAL study, posted retail information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, sales gains of 64.7 percent in July, please visitwww.corporate.ford.com. while retail share has nearly doubled from year-ago. Average *U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers transaction pricing for Navigator is (as reported by dealers), (ii) government and (iii) Ford management. Average up $29,900, totaling a record transaction pricing based on J.D. Power and Associates PIN data. $84,300 per SUV. Lincoln