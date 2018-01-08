Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ford Motor : First-Ever F-150 Diesel Offers Best-in-Class Torque, Towing, Targeted EPA-Est. 30 MPG; You’re Welcome Truck Fans!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 06:02am CET

  • Ford F-150 is delivering another first – its all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® diesel engine targeted to return an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg highway
  • Full-size truck customers who want strong fuel economy while towing and hauling win big; 3.0-liter Ford Power Stroke V6 diesel engine delivers best-in-class diesel towing and payload
  • Arriving this spring, F-150 with 3.0-liter Power Stroke engine provides best-in-class diesel 250 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque – and makes for a sixth engine choice for F-150 customers

Full-size diesel truck fans have reason to celebrate this year as Ford – America’s truck sales leader – delivers the first-ever F-150 Power Stroke diesel with a targeted EPA-estimated 30 mpg highway rating, a best-in-class 11,400 pounds of towing capacity and 2,020 pounds of payload capacity, plus best-in-class diesel 250 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180107005116/en/

Full-size diesel truck fans have reason to celebrate this year as Ford – America’s truck sales leade ...

Full-size diesel truck fans have reason to celebrate this year as Ford – America’s truck sales leader – delivers the first-ever F-150 Power Stroke diesel with a targeted EPA-estimated 30 mpg highway rating, a best-in-class 11,400 pounds of towing capacity and 2,020 pounds of payload capacity, plus best-in-class diesel 250 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, we offer a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke® V6 engine that dreams are made of,” said Dave Filipe, vice president global powertrain engineering. “The more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.”

This all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel now makes for six engine choices for F-150 customers.

F-150’s all-new Power Stroke diesel features commercial-grade design

The highly anticipated F-150 Power Stroke diesel shares proven commercial-grade technology with F-Series Super Duty’s larger 6.7-liter Power Stroke – America’s most powerful, capable heavy-duty pickup truck ever.

The very same Ford powertrain team behind the 6.7-liter Power Stroke for Super Duty trucks since 2011 designed and engineered this all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel engine to the specific needs of North American F-150 customers who tow and haul frequently.

Peak torque comes at just 1,750 rpm with strong torque delivery continuing throughout the rpm range, which is ideal for towing or hauling heavy loads over long distances.

This new V6 diesel features the same compacted-graphite iron block material construction and forged-steel crank used in the 2.7-liter EcoBoost® engine for added strength and durability along with reduced weight.

For greater responsiveness and reduced turbo lag, the Ford truck team chose a high-efficiency variable-geometry turbocharger. A common-rail fuel injection system precisely optimizes performance and fuel efficiency, while a high-pressure 29,000 pounds per square inch injection calibration enables smoother, quieter operation with reduced emissions.

Dual fuel filters are added for improved break-in, while a cast-aluminum oil pan and two-stage oil pump mean reduced parasitic loss and improved fuel efficiency.

Engineered to tow under grueling conditions

Engineering the most efficient F-150 towing machine ever is enabled by F-150’s high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body, introduced in 2015. This revolutionary construction lightened the load by 700 pounds, allowing engineers to invest in additional technologies to further improve towing and payload capability, as well as greater fuel economy, even when towing. For 2018, stronger axles coupled with the fully boxed, high-strength steel frame add further robustness.

The Ford truck team paid particular attention to extreme driving conditions when engineering the all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel, which features a premium mechanical engine-driven fan and dual radiator shutters for improved high temperature, high-altitude performance – a key advantage versus the electric cooling fans used by competitors.

“We know that competing diesels with electric cooling fans have to dial back on power under extreme heat and altitude, so we decided on a viscous-controlled mechanical fan that has the capacity to move much more air across the radiator and intercooler in extreme conditions,” said David Ives, Ford diesel engine technical specialist. “This gives F-150 Power Stroke owners more power and more passing capability in harsh conditions.”

In more moderate driving and towing conditions, the F-150 engine control system backs off the fan load through a viscous coupler, closing down the two radiator shutters for improved aerodynamic efficiency and reduced parasitic engine loss.

Calibrated specifically for the all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel’s low-end power and torque curves, a standard SelectShift® 10-speed automatic transmission maximizes shift points and gear ratios to optimize power, low-rpm torque and efficiency. This segment-exclusive transmission can non-sequentially select the right gear ratio based on need – for best-in-class performance. To help reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions during city driving, Auto Start-Stop also comes standard.

In testing along the legendary Davis Dam in Arizona, F-150 equipped with the all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine climbed 13 miles at a 6 percent grade in temperatures in excess of 100 degrees – maintaining consistent power output throughout.

Order now for delivery this spring

In mid-January, Ford dealers begin taking orders for the 2018 F-150 with all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine. Deliveries begin this spring.

The all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke is available for both 4x2 and 4x4 F-150 pickups. Retail customers can choose this engine option for 2018 F-150 Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum edition SuperCrew trucks with either a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed configuration, and SuperCab trucks with a 6.5-foot bed configuration.

For fleet customers who use their truck for work, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine will be available on all F-150 trim levels with SuperCrew 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed configurations and SuperCab trucks with a 6.5 foot bed.

*Final EPA F-150 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel fuel economy estimates will be published this spring.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 203,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
06:08a Ford to launch diesel truck to grab fuel economy edge
06:02a FORD MOTOR : First-Ever F-150 Diesel Offers Best-in-Class Torque, Towing, Target..
01/07 FORD MOTOR : A Q&A with the planner who wrangled St. Paul's Ford site, soccer st..
01/07 CHINESE CAR BUYERS LIKE NEW OPTION : Used
01/05 FORD MOTOR COMPANY : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 16th Annual Tech Forum
01/05 UK business and consumer demand for new cars slumps in 2017
01/05 UK new car sales record biggest drop since 2009
01/05 ON THIS DAY : President Coolidge dies of heart attack
01/04 FORD MOTOR : US auto sales tumble in 2017
01/04 FORD : Soundbites: 2017 december sales
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/06 FORD MOTOR : Shares Can Roar A Lot Higher In 2018
01/05 Ford - Next Target Multi-Year Highs?
01/05 Ford Finishes 2017 On Top
01/04 Monster Truck Sales From Ford
01/03 F-Series caps off monster year for Ford
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 143 B
EBIT 2017 5 323 M
Net income 2017 6 989 M
Finance 2017 11 884 M
Yield 2017 5,30%
P/E ratio 2017 7,54
P/E ratio 2018 8,03
EV / Sales 2017 0,28x
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capitalization 51 560 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | F | US3453708600 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Ken Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.92%51 560
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.45%217 935
VOLKSWAGEN7.66%107 677
DAIMLER3.08%93 895
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.92%69 111
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD2.45%64 418
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.