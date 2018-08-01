Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
08/01 03:36:32 pm
10.005 USD   -0.35%
Ford Motor : Trucks Post Double-Digit Gains, with F-Series Marking Its 15th Consecutive Month of Year-over-Year Increases; Retail Sales of Lincoln Navigator Up 65 Percent

08/01/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its July 2018 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Ford will begin its monthly sales call at 10 a.m. EDT this morning when Erich Merkle, Ford U.S. sales analyst, will host a conference call for the investment community and news media to discuss the results and related market trends. He will be joined by Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service, and Bryan Bezold, Ford senior Americas economist.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005531/en/


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 148 B
EBIT 2018 5 232 M
Net income 2018 5 871 M
Finance 2018 10 194 M
Yield 2018 6,85%
P/E ratio 2018 6,81
P/E ratio 2019 6,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 39 415 M
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,4 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.00%39 415
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.07%212 857
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%87 690
DAIMLER0.00%74 157
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.77%63 004
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%54 271
