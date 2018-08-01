Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 03:34:35 pm
10.035 USD   -0.05%
Ford Motor : U.S. July Sales

08/01/2018 | 03:23pm CEST

Ford Trucks Post Double-Digit Gains, with F-Series Marking Its 15th Consecutive Month of Year-over-Year Increases; Retail Sales of Lincoln Navigator Up 65 Percent

www.twitter.com/Ford

JULY 2018 SALES

Total Vehicle

Retail

Fleet

Truck

SUV

Car

U.S. Sales

194,026

142,842

51,184

89,153

69,994

34,879

Versus July 2017

-3.1%

-10.4%

25.7%

10.2%

-1.5%

-27.7%

HIGHLIGHTS

"Ford pickups and vans dominated last month, with overall trucks posting an increase of 10 percent. Combined, pickup, van, and SUVs totaled 153,402 vehicle sales, for a 4.8 percent gain. We have now sold more than 1.1 million trucks and SUVs this year.

Lincoln Navigator continues to be the country's hottest new product, with sales expanding in every region of the United States."

- Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president,

U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service

  • Ford Motor Company's July U.S. sales totaled 194,026 vehicles - a decline of 3.1 percent

  • July fleet sales were up 25.7 percent based on order timing. Relative to July 2017 when fleet sales were down 24.6 percent

  • Ford's overall average transaction pricing grew at a much faster rate than the industry last month, gaining $1,200 - this compares to an industry increase of $700

  • Ford pickups, vans and commercial vehicles all posted gains in July, with commercial vehicle sales up 25 percent

  • As America's largest seller of trucks and SUVs combined, the Ford brand saw 153,402 total sales of trucks and SUVs in July, an increase of 4.8 percent. This surpasses the 1-million vehicle mark for the year, with 1,125,957 vehicles sold

  • Ford F-Series sales were up 2.1 percent last month, with 70,949 total pickups sold. This marks 15 straight months of year-over-year gains for F-Series

  • Ford Van sales totaled 16,921 vehicles last month, for the year - Ford van sales are up 60.8 percent

  • Ford Explorer sales increased 7.9 percent, with 20,243 SUVs sold

  • All-new Lincoln Navigator continued to hustle off dealer lots in July, with retail sales up 64.7 percent

## #

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

*U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers (as reported by dealers), (ii) government and (iii) Ford management. Average transaction pricing based on J.D. Power and Associates PIN data.

Lincoln

JULY 2018 INVENTORY/FLEET RESULTS

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

JULY 2018

CONTACT

Erich Merkle 313.806.4562 [email protected]

JULY 2018 SALES

FORD MOTOR COMPANY JULY 2018 U.S. SALES

%

%

2018

2017

Change

Change

SALES BY BRAND

Ford

186,128

191,337

-2.7

1,413,550

1,436,102

-1.6

Lincoln

7,898

8,875

-11.0

58,167

65,212

-10.8

Total vehicles

194,026

200,212

-3.1

1,471,717

1,501,314

-2.0

SALES BY TYPE

Cars

34,879

48,259

-27.7

303,899

360,607

-15.7

SUVs

69,994

71,067

-1.5

509,179

513,172

-0.8

Trucks

89,153

80,886

10.2

658,639

627,535

5.0

Total vehicles

194,026

200,212

-3.1

1,471,717

1,501,314

-2.0

FORD BRAND

Fiesta

3,928

3,582

9.7

29,287

28,162

4.0

Focus

8,993

16,505

-45.5

84,094

99,226

-15.3

C-MAX

472

1,839

-74.3

5,873

10,634

-44.8

Fusion

10,822

13,886

-22.1

97,800

121,111

-19.2

Taurus

2,087

2,224

-6.2

17,627

21,745

-18.9

Police Interceptor Sedan

483

643

-24.9

4,476

4,824

-7.2

GT

7

8

-12.5

74

29

155.2

Mustang

5,934

6,206

-4.4

48,362

50,814

-4.8

Ford Cars

32,726

44,893

-27.1

287,593

336,545

-14.5

EcoSport

5,354

0

N/A

28,964

0

N/A

Escape

20,630

27,716

-25.6

165,257

184,672

-10.5

Edge

10,150

11,156

-9.0

78,198

82,413

-5.1

Flex

1,858

1,540

20.6

12,002

13,123

-8.5

Explorer

20,243

18,763

7.9

131,048

137,224

-4.5

Police Interceptor Utility

2,539

2,766

-8.2

20,440

19,856

2.9

Expedition

3,475

3,617

-3.9

31,409

34,734

-9.6

Ford SUVs

64,249

65,558

-2.0

467,318

472,022

-1.0

F-Series

70,949

69,467

2.1

522,087

499,327

4.6

E-Series

3,713

3,316

12.0

29,218

30,930

-5.5

Transit

10,794

3,710

190.9

82,206

70,120

17.2

Transit Connect

2,414

3,499

-31.0

17,868

19,559

-8.6

Heavy trucks

1,283

894

43.5

7,260

7,599

-4.5

Ford Trucks

89,153

80,886

10.2

658,639

627,535

5.0

Ford Brand

186,128

191,337

-2.7

1,413,550

1,436,102

-1.6

LINCOLN BRAND

MKZ

1,580

2,399

-34.1

11,255

16,741

-32.8

MKS

0

9

-100.0

0

117

-100.0

Continental

573

958

-40.2

5,051

7,204

-29.9

Lincoln Cars

2,153

3,366

-36.0

16,306

24,062

-32.2

MKC

2,300

2,129

8.0

14,589

15,594

-6.4

MKX

2,043

2,422

-15.6

15,513

17,924

-13.5

MKT

211

226

-6.6

1,453

1,903

-23.6

Navigator

1,191

732

62.7

10,306

5,729

79.9

Lincoln SUVs

5,745

5,509

4.3

41,861

41,150

1.7

Lincoln Brand

7,898

8,875

-11.0

58,167

65,212

-10.8

July

Year-to-Date 2018 2017

Disclaimer

Ford Motor Company published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 13:22:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 148 B
EBIT 2018 5 232 M
Net income 2018 5 871 M
Finance 2018 10 194 M
Yield 2018 6,85%
P/E ratio 2018 6,81
P/E ratio 2019 6,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 39 415 M
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,4 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY0.00%39 415
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.07%212 857
VOLKSWAGEN0.00%87 690
DAIMLER0.00%74 157
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.77%63 004
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%54 271
