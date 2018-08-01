Ford Motor : U.S. July Sales

"Fordpickups and vans dominated last month, with overall trucks posting an increase of 10 percent. Combined, pickup, van, and SUVs totaled 153,402 vehicle sales, for a 4.8 percent gain. We have now sold more than 1.1 million trucks and SUVs this year.
Lincoln Navigator continues to be the country's hottest new product, with sales expanding in every region of the United States."
-Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president,
U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service
Ford Motor Company's July U.S. salestotaled 194,026 vehicles-a decline of 3.1 percent
July fleet sales were up 25.7 percentbased on order timing. Relative to July 2017 when fleet sales were down 24.6 percent
Ford's overall average transaction pricing grew atamuch faster rate than the industry last month,gaining $1,200-this compares to an industry increase of $700
Ford pickups, vans and commercial vehicles all posted gains in July,with commercial vehicle sales up 25 percent
As America's largest seller of trucks and SUVscombined,the Ford brand saw 153,402 total sales of trucks and SUVs in July, an increase of 4.8 percent. This surpasses the 1-million vehicle mark for the year, with 1,125,957 vehicles sold
Ford F-Series sales were up 2.1 percent last month,with 70,949 total pickups sold. This marks 15straight months of year-over-year gains for F-Series
Ford Van sales totaled 16,921 vehicles last month,for the year-Ford van sales are up 60.8 percent
Ford Explorer sales increased 7.9 percent,with 20,243 SUVs sold
All-new Lincoln Navigator continued to hustle off dealer lots in July,with retail sales up 64.7 percent
## #
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Companyis a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 201,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visitwww.corporate.ford.com.
*U.S. sales volume reflects transactions with (i) retail and fleet customers (as reported by dealers), (ii) government and (iii) Ford management. Average transaction pricing based on J.D. Power and Associates PIN data.
Ford Motor Company published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 13:22:03 UTC