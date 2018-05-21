Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 08:33:45 pm
11.535 USD   +1.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ford Motor : to Participate in RBC Auto Tech Conference

05/21/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

On Thursday, May 31, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will participate in a fireside chat at the 2018 Auto Tech Conference organized by RBC Capital Markets.

Marcy Klevorn, Ford’s president for Mobility, will share insights on the company’s strategy to develop smart mobility solutions, enhancing the vehicle experience for Ford customers and enabling cities to improve accessibility and reliability of transportation.

This Q&A-style discussion session will take place from 2:15 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. PDT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palo Alto. Viewers can access the session via webcast link.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 148 B
EBIT 2018 6 022 M
Net income 2018 6 095 M
Finance 2018 10 234 M
Yield 2018 6,07%
P/E ratio 2018 7,27
P/E ratio 2019 7,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 44 856 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | F | US3453708600 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 12,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-8.25%44 856
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.71%222 881
VOLKSWAGEN4.00%101 642
DAIMLER-4.80%85 373
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.00%71 525
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.61%60 550
