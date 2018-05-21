Ford Motor : to Participate in RBC Auto Tech Conference

On Thursday, May 31, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will participate in a
fireside chat at the 2018 Auto Tech Conference organized by RBC Capital
Markets.
Marcy Klevorn, Ford’s president for Mobility, will share insights on the
company’s strategy to develop smart mobility solutions, enhancing the
vehicle experience for Ford customers and enabling cities to improve
accessibility and reliability of transportation.
This Q&A-style discussion session will take place from 2:15 p.m. to 2:40
p.m. PDT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palo Alto. Viewers can access the
session via webcast link.
