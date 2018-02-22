Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ford Motor Company    F

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ford U.S. chief departs abruptly after behaviour probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 12:33am CET
FILE PHOTO - Raj Nair, Ford executive vice-president of global product development, speaks during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (>> Ford Motor Company) said on Wednesday that Raj Nair, its president for North America, was leaving the company immediately after an internal investigation found his behaviour was "inconsistent with the company's code of conduct."

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that Raj Nair, its president for North America, was leaving the company immediately after an internal investigation found his behaviour was "inconsistent with the company's code of conduct."

Ford did not give any details on what that behaviour entailed. A company spokesman said the review was launched in the past few weeks after Ford received a report of inappropriate behaviour.

Nair's departure comes after several high-profile business leaders and politicians have quit or been fired in the past year following accusations of sexual harassment, with the social media movement known as #MeToo pressing for more accountability in corporate cultures.

"We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," said Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett in a statement. "Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."

As North American chief, Nair was responsible for operations that generate about 90 percent of Ford’s global profits.

Nair apologised, without elaborating.

"I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviours consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," Nair said in Ford's statement.

The company is not investigating other executives for similar cases, a Ford spokesman said.

Nair, 53, was appointed to his current position last May when Hackett became CEO of the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

Nair previously served as Ford's chief technical officer. He joined Ford in 1987 and rose through the automaker's manufacturing and engineering ranks to become head of global product development in 2015.

Nair stands to lose about $4.8 million worth of Ford restricted shares he was granted in May 2017 that would have vested had a remained with the company until May 2020.

In August, Ford agreed to pay up to $10.125 million to settle an investigation into sex and race harassment at two plants in Chicago conducted by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC said female and African-American employees had been subjected to sexual and racial harassment and found the automaker retaliated against employees who complained about the harassment or discrimination.

In an open letter after the New York Times published a widely read article on the matter, Hackett wrote "there is absolutely no room for harassment at Ford Motor Company."

"We don't want you here, and we will move you out for engaging in any behaviour like this," he wrote.

Ford has been working to effect a turnaround in its operations to improve profitability as Ford's automotive profit margins have shrunk.

In emailed commentary, Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Autotrader, the online market for cars, said this comes "at a particularly bad time for Ford."

"Investors and analysts have been unhappy with the seeming lack of a clear direction for Ford," she said. "The pressure is on Jim Hackett... to lay out a clear road ahead for Ford."

The company's margins have fallen behind rivals General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Year to date, Ford shares are down 14 percent.

In extended trading on Wednesday, Ford shares were unchanged from their official close of $10.60.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Clive McKeef)

By Nick Carey
Valeurs citées dans l'article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.57% 18.126 End-of-day quote.19.38%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.52% 40.56 Delayed Quote.2.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORD MOTOR COMPANY
12:33aFord U.S. chief departs abruptly after behaviour probe
RE
12:32aFORD MOTOR : North America President Leaves Following Misconduct Allegations -- ..
DJ
12:30aFord U.S. chief departs abruptly after behavior probe
RE
02/21FORD MOTOR : North America President Leaves Following Misconduct Allegations -- ..
DJ
02/21FORD MOTOR : Raj Nair
PU
02/21FORD MOTOR : Raj Nair, Ford’s President of North America, Exits Company
BU
02/21FORD MOTOR : ousts top exec over 'inappropriate behavior'
AQ
02/21FORD MOTOR : Chicago plant, hospitality workers air sexual harassment concerns a..
AQ
02/21Slowing U.S. auto sales prompts Japan automakers to rethink discounts
RE
02/21FORD MOTOR : Chicago plant, hospitality workers air sexual harassment concerns t..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Top Ford exec in North America out due to inappropriate actions 
02/21Tupperware, Ford & China Lead Consumer Cyclical Sector February Gains 
02/20'Safer' Dividends Found From Fredrik Follower Favorite & Rogue Top Gainers Pa.. 
02/20Why Not Ford? 
02/19TESLA BEARS : The Boys Who Cried Wolf 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 6 255 M
Net income 2018 6 364 M
Finance 2018 9 083 M
Yield 2018 6,21%
P/E ratio 2018 6,68
P/E ratio 2019 6,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 42 157 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | F | US3453708600 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,2 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Ken Washington VP- Research & Advanced Engineering & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-14.01%42 157
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%220 776
VOLKSWAGEN-0.82%103 167
DAIMLER1.60%93 137
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.69%69 491
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.99%63 626
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.