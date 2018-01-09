Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F)
Report
Ford at CES: Taking Back the Streets - Using Systems Thinking to Return Our City Streets to the Community

01/09/2018 | 06:14am CET

By Marcy Klevorn, Ford Executive Vice President and President, Mobility

From subway systems and bus lines to taxi fleets, ride-hailing services and personal vehicles, cities offer lots of ways to get around. This abundance of choice must make life easier, right? Unfortunately, no. And that's because each mode of transportation has been optimized to work as well as it possibly can on its own, but getting them all to work together hasn't been at the top of too many to-do lists. It would be, though, if more of us involved in the transportation system were focused on optimizing mobility for the people in our cities versus the technology itself.

Picture, for a moment, a couple in New York City who has purchased a large area rug and now has to figure out how to get it home. Dragging the rug behind them to a subway station or bus stop is impractical. Finding a taxi or ride-hailing service that can accommodate their purchase is unlikely. Even getting the item delivered to their apartment can be a challenge - they may not be able to be at home during the delivery window that inevitably gets extended when traffic prevents the driver from arriving on time. Or the delivery van may be unable to find easy parking on their busy street, leading to double parking that clogs up traffic even more.

Now, what if this couple had the ability to hail a ride that will fit their purchase? Or what if the store's delivery service was able to assess real-time traffic issues to reach their home at the same time they arrive, having reserved and paid for curbside parking through wireless transactions - all while avoiding any negative impact on other road users and residents?

Click here to read the full post on Medium.

Ford Motor Company published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 05:14:02 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 143 B
EBIT 2017 5 323 M
Net income 2017 6 989 M
Finance 2017 11 884 M
Yield 2017 5,30%
P/E ratio 2017 7,54
P/E ratio 2018 8,03
EV / Sales 2017 0,28x
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capitalization 52 434 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | F | US3453708600 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Ken Washington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY5.68%51 560
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.45%217 935
VOLKSWAGEN7.66%107 677
DAIMLER3.08%93 895
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.92%69 111
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD2.45%64 418
