FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Ford will speed shift to SUVs to boost profit, shares

03/15/2018
A lineup of Ford vehicles at the automakers product development center in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co executives on Thursday disclosed ambitious plans to shift the struggling automaker's product portfolio from passenger cars to SUVs, add more hybrid and pure electric vehicles, and reduce development and manufacturing costs - moves aimed at boosting Ford's profit and share price.

At a media briefing near the company's headquarters, Chief Executive Jim Hackett said Ford's previously stated margin target of 8 percent "now has upside." But company executives targeted 2020 as when the overhaul of its product lineup and engineering systems will fully take hold.

Ford shares were up 1.6 percent at $11.20 on Thursday afternoon, reversing an earlier decline.

Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets, said the automaker plans to shift $7 billion (£5.1 billion) of investment to sport utility vehicles from cars, and by 2020 field a North American lineup of eight SUVs, including one high-performance electric model and five with hybrid powertrains.

Trucks already are critical to Ford. The F-series pickup line generated $41 billion in revenue last year - about 28 percent of Ford's total $145.7 billion in revenue - but the lion's share of the company's profit.

Coming out of the 2008 financial crisis, Ford pushed fuel-efficient cars for the U.S. market. Now, the automaker is driving toward a near-term future in which cars account for only 14 percent of its volume, with SUVs and trucks growing to around 86 percent of North American sales. Of nine future vehicles displayed at Ford's product development centre on Thursday, only one was a car - a high-performance Mustang.

Among new SUVs in the pipeline are two boxy models aimed at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's profitable Jeep franchise.

Ford also plans to take on Tesla Inc with a performance-oriented battery electric utility vehicle in 2020 - the first of six new pure electric vehicles due by 2022 as part of Ford's planned $11 billion investment in electrification. "That vehicle is going to be famous without having to shoot it up in space," Farley said, alluding to the roadster Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched recently with one of his SpaceX rockets.

Ford will move the Lincoln brand's focus toward SUVs and electrified cars. Lincoln "is committing to electrification across its lineup globally," with new hybrid electric versions of its future models, Farley said.

In the push to increase revenue from commercial customers, Ford will update its F-series Super duty pickups, launch the Ranger compact pickup and overhaul its large Transit van in 2019.

Joe Hinrichs, president of global operations, said Ford is cutting costs by reducing the time to develop new models by 20 per cent, and by relying on just five new flexible vehicle architectures. Ford's new model preview is part of a broader effort to regain investor confidence after a turbulent year. Ford shares have lagged those of rival General Motors Co since Hackett was named CEO on May 22, 2017. Since then, Ford shares peaked at $13.23 in mid-January, then plunged to$10.14 in early March and have only recently begun to recover.

GM stock has risen more than 14 percent during the same period. Its shares were up 0.7 percent at $37.97 on Thursday afternoon.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Paul Lienert and Joseph White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.18% 17.204 End-of-day quote.14.04%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.49% 37.875 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
TESLA -1.08% 323.06 Delayed Quote.4.91%
