It’s Your Time: New Ready.Shop.Go.™ Online Car-Shopping Puts Customers in Control, Reduces Wait at the Dealership

The numbers don’t lie: people are becoming more and more impatient.
Accordingly, demand for convenient, time-saving digital services is
growing, and most consumers now consider surfing the internet a
productive use of time.
These are some of the trends driving Ford’s decision to launch
Ready.Shop.Go. – a flexible, transparent online car-shopping experience
that allows customers to search inventory, view pricing and incentives,
lock in a deal for 48 hours (subject to vehicle availability), apply for
financing, estimate trade-in values and schedule a test drive before
ever setting foot in a showroom. The result: less time spent at
dealerships and more time hitting the open road.
“Our customers are busy people, whether with daily work demands or
spending time with their families. Quality time is scarce and downtime
is even more so,” said Mark LaNeve, vice president, U.S. Marketing,
Sales and Service. “Ready.Shop.Go. allows them to find the perfect
vehicle online, spend significantly less time at the dealership and
drive away with their new ride sooner.”
It’s all about time. According to the
Looking Further with Ford 2017 Trends book, 57 percent of people
ages 30-44 find they are more impatient today than they were in the
past. For ages 18-29, that percentage is even higher – 63 percent. Throw
in the fact that 54 percent of those surveyed consider surfing the
internet a productive use of time, and it becomes clear why tools like
Ready.Shop.Go. that help consumers tackle their to-do’s efficiently are
must-haves.
Launching in several Midwestern states this month ahead of becoming
available throughout the country by the end of 2018, Ready.Shop.Go.
offers:
-
Pricing transparency – participating dealers set vehicle pricing,
including taxes and fees
-
Personalized incentives
-
Customized finance and lease options
-
Consumer promise honoring quoted deal for 48 hours (subject to vehicle
availability)
-
Pricing comparison - review actual prices with the Kelley Blue Book®
Price Advisor and Trade-In Values
-
Options for scheduling test drives
-
Online credit application process through Ford Credit
-
Ability to save a deal and return later to complete the process
-
Customer selects preferred method of contact by dealership
-
Assignment of single point of contact on the dealer end to ensure the
experience is well managed for the customer throughout the process
Future iterations of Ready.Shop.Go. will include customizable purchase
and lease options powered by AutoFi, a fintech company in which Ford
Motor Credit Company has invested. Customers also will be able to
remotely review and digitally execute contracts with Ford Credit in the
future.
“As we worked with our dealers to develop Ready.Shop.Go., it was
important to make sure the experience benefited both our customers and
our dealers,” said LaNeve. “This experience delivers the functionality
and flexibility customers need to select a vehicle at their preferred
dealership, then apply for financing before ever stepping into a
showroom, saving both customers and dealers valuable time.”
Chad Secrest, general manager of Germain Ford in Columbus, Ohio, was
involved in the pilot program for the innovative new shopping
experience. He said it’s a game changer.
“It’s a great program – a great way for customers to save time and build
trust with a dealership,” said Secrest. “They know going in they’ve
secured a good deal from researching online and establishing a
relationship with their dealer contact.”
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan.
The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of
Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury
vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company
and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous
vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000
people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and
Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.
