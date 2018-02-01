Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
  News  
London Calling: Chariot Launches in First European City As Service Expands Internationally

02/01/2018

All around the world, cities are asking themselves a similar question: How do we make it easier, cleaner and more efficient for our citizens to get around?

At Ford, we are committed to helping cities everywhere make it easier for people to move, reliably and comfortably - and in a way that gets unnecessary vehicles off the roads.

That's why we're launching our Chariot commuter service in London - marking the first step in the shuttle service's expansion beyond the United States, as well as Chariot's first city of operation in Europe.

To continue reading this article on Medium, click here.

Ford Motor Company published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:14:06 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 6 316 M
Net income 2018 6 512 M
Finance 2018 9 012 M
Yield 2018 5,94%
P/E ratio 2018 6,75
P/E ratio 2019 6,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 43 576 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Ken Washington VP- Research & Advanced Engineering & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-11.45%43 576
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.47%222 838
VOLKSWAGEN6.35%110 626
DAIMLER4.14%97 852
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.92%74 063
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.52%63 276
