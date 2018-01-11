Revving Up: Ford Drives All-New Edge ST into Showrooms, Accelerating Its SUV Sales Momentum

Ford begins introducing the coveted ST brand to its SUV lineup with the
unveiling of the all-new Edge ST today, building on its best-ever SUV
sales year in the U.S.
The all-new Edge ST – Ford’s first SUV to be tuned by the Ford
Performance team – features the most powerful V6 engine available in its
class with a specially tuned 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost®
engine pumping out 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque.
It’s also outfitted for dynamic handling with a quick-shifting 8-speed
automatic transmission, standard all-wheel drive with selectable
traction control, an available performance brake package, and ST-tuned
sport suspension.
“Edge ST puts a new animal on the road – a performance SUV with a track
mentality,” said Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president of Product
Development and Purchasing. “From a performance standpoint, and with its
SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will
love to drive.”
A new Sport Mode allows Edge ST drivers to experience more aggressive
throttle response and shifting patterns that hold gears near redline
through cornering maneuvers, sharper engine braking, and a more resonant
exhaust tone. Drivers can also manually shift using the steering
wheel-mounted SelectShift® paddle shifters while firmly
positioned in unique Edge ST seating with additional bolstering.
To complement its performance abilities, Edge ST features new front and
rear styling, a wide mesh grille for optimal cooling, deep side skirts
and dual-exhaust outlets. Unique 21-inch wheels are available and
interior design cues on the steering wheel, seat backs and scuff plates
provide a subtle reminder that this five-passenger SUV is something
special.
Smart Vehicle for a Smart World
The new Edge – including all-new Edge ST – is Ford’s smartest SUV ever,
and every model comes standard with more driver-assist technology than
any other midsize SUV. This includes Forward Collision Warning and
Dynamic Brake Support; Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection;
BLIS® with Cross-Traffic Alert; Lane-Keeping Alert;
Lane-Keeping Assist; Auto High Beams; and Hill-Start Assist. In
addition, standard safety features include AdvanceTrac® with
Roll Stability Control™ and Curve Control, and 911 Assist®.
For 2019, Edge introduces the following first-for-Ford and
first-in-segment features as either standard or available equipment:
-
Post-Collision Braking: Helps reduce the impact of a potential
secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure
when an initial collision event is detected; slowing the vehicle can
potentially lessen injury to occupants and damage to the vehicle
-
Evasive Steering Assist: Helps drivers steer around stopped or
slower vehicles to help avoid collisions. Designed to operate at city
and highway speeds, it uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving
and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable
drivers to maneuver around a vehicle if a collision is imminent
-
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering: Helps
the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles
ahead and helps reduce stress during long, light-traffic road trips by
helping keep the vehicle centered in its lane
“Edge drivers expect a sophisticated, modern driving experience,” said
Cristina Aquino, Edge marketing manager. “Bringing a host of new
technologies as standard and introducing these segment-first features
helps ensure customers feel more confident behind the wheel.”
Dual-stage airbags, side-curtain airbags, rain-sensing wipers, rear view
camera and an innovative active glove box knee airbag are also standard,
while front and rear ultrasonic sensors, 180-degree front and rear
cameras and Enhanced Active Park Assist are offered as available
equipment.
Technology for a Connected World
Inside, drivers will find an available wireless charging pad nestled in
the forward media bin, and they can opt for an upgraded audio
experience, HD Radio™ and a 12-speaker B&O PLAY™
Premium Audio System by HARMAN specially tuned for Edge.
Standard on all Edge models is FordPass® Connect, with a
Wi-Fi hotspot that gives internet access to up to 10 devices. Using the
FordPass™ app, drivers can also use their smartphone to
start, lock, unlock and locate their Edge.
SYNC® with AppLink™, an enhanced voice-recognition
communications and entertainment system, is also standard. This system
supports the new Ford+Alexa app, giving users access to their favorite
media content, daily appointments, smart home controls, and the ability
to search for nearby points of interest and even shop for everyday
items, all from the road. Drivers can also upgrade to SYNC 3 with an
8-inch touchscreen for enhanced in-vehicle experience.
A powerfully sophisticated ride
The new Edge comes standard with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that offers
a 5 horsepower increase and improved fuel economy over the outgoing
model.
It is mated to a newly designed 8-speed transmission with Auto
Start-Stop technology that efficiently turns the engine off when the
vehicle is stopped and idling, then seamlessly restarts in milliseconds
when the brake is released.
Inside, a redesigned center console is accentuated by an all-new rotary
gearshift dial that frees up space, allows easier access to the wireless
charging pad and enhances the vehicle’s modern, sophisticated feel.
With a wider grille and freshened fascia that create an athletic, modern
appearance, the new Edge maintains the reputation for sophistication
it’s carried for more than a decade. Full LED headlamps are standard,
LED fog lamps and signature lighting are available and a redesigned hood
imparts a wider, more planted stance.
Built at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, the
new Ford Edge and all-new Edge ST are due to arrive in showrooms this
summer.
