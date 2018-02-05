Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
UK car sales fell 6 percent in January as diesel demand slumps

02/05/2018
Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness

British new car registrations fell 6.3 percent in January, in part due to customers being put off from buying diesel models which politicians have targeted over air quality concerns, an industry body said.

Total new sales stood at 163,615 units with demand for diesel vehicles declining by an annual 25.6 percent while petrol cars rose 8.5 percent, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

"The ongoing and substantial decline in new diesel car registrations is concerning, particularly since the evidence indicates consumers and businesses are not switching into alternative technologies, but keeping their older cars running," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)

Stocks treated in this article : Peugeot, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 147 B
EBIT 2018 6 210 M
Net income 2018 6 400 M
Finance 2018 9 083 M
Yield 2018 6,15%
P/E ratio 2018 6,71
P/E ratio 2019 6,89
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 42 543 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | F | US3453708600 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Ken Washington VP- Research & Advanced Engineering & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-14.25%42 543
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP4.47%225 968
VOLKSWAGEN3.37%108 489
DAIMLER0.52%94 848
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.86%72 978
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.89%63 989
