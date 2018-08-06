Log in
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
UK new car sales rise one percent in July

08/06/2018 | 04:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New Land Rover cars are seen in a parking lot at the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England.

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose by an annual 1.2 percent in July thanks to good weather and attractive sales offers, a car industry body said on Monday.

Sales hit 163,898 units last month, with the market down 5.5 percent so far this year, in line with expectations, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

Registrations have recorded ups and downs in the first seven months of 2018, impacted by the sharp decline in demand for diesel and uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit talks, the SMMT has said, but in July there was modest growth.

"The feel-good factor from a sun and sport-packed July, combined with some fantastic deals on a raft of exciting new models, clearly helped keep showrooms relatively busy last month," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.21% 10.04 Delayed Quote.-19.62%
PEUGEOT 0.08% 24.29 Real-time Quote.42.91%
TATA MOTORS -0.79% 258.2 End-of-day quote.-40.12%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.03% 145.28 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 148 B
EBIT 2018 5 302 M
Net income 2018 5 810 M
Finance 2018 10 194 M
Yield 2018 6,85%
P/E ratio 2018 6,84
P/E ratio 2019 6,83
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 40 017 M
Chart FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ford Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,4 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James P. Hackett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Joseph R. Hinrichs Executive VP & President-Global Operation
Robert L. Shanks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff Lemmer Vice President & COO-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.62%39 298
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-1.10%211 676
VOLKSWAGEN-12.68%83 530
DAIMLER-17.85%71 959
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.17%61 969
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-13.89%55 012
