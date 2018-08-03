Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Forest City Realty Trust Inc    FCE.A

FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC (FCE.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Forest City Realty Trust Inc : Class A to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Forest City Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE: FCE.A) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-3E29B79D3BBD5.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST I
02:15pFOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:25aFOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : Part owner of mall in Short Pump to be acquired in $1..
AQ
08/02FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : Reports 2018 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
PR
08/01Canada's Enercare to be bought by Brookfield Infrastructure for C$4.3 billion
RE
08/01FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE : FCE.A) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material..
AQ
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City--2nd Update
DJ
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City--Update
DJ
07/31ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Forest City Rea..
PR
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City for $11.4 Billion Including..
DJ
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to buy Forest City Realty Trust in $11.4 billion d..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Forest City misses by $0.01, misses on revenue 
08/02Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/31Forest City agrees to be acquired by Brookfield in $11.4B transaction 
06/27Forest City jv acquires partner's interest in Brooklyn apartment complex 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 143 M
EBIT 2018 209 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,24%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,22x
Capitalization 6 677 M
Chart FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Forest City Realty Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Managers
NameTitle
David J. LaRue President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Ratner Non-Executive Chairman
Duane F. Bishop Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert G. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC3.73%6 677
EQUINIX INC-1.18%35 369
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.27%25 029
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 293
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.19%15 920
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.30%13 736
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.