Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Forest City Realty Trust Inc    FCE.A

FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC (FCE.A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Forest City Realty Trust : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 06:47pm CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. ("Forest City" or the "Company") (NYSE: FCE-A) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $11.4 billion.

If you own shares of Forest City and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at [email protected].  

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Forest City will receive $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City common stock.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Forest City for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process. 

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here

CONTACT:             

RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-forest-city-realty-trust-inc-300691820.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST I
06:47pFOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Forest City Realty ..
PR
02:15pFOREST CITY REALTY TRUST INC : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:25aFOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : Part owner of mall in Short Pump to be acquired in $1..
AQ
08/02FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST : Reports 2018 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
PR
08/01Canada's Enercare to be bought by Brookfield Infrastructure for C$4.3 billion
RE
08/01FOREST CITY REALTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE : FCE.A) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material..
AQ
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City--2nd Update
DJ
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City--Update
DJ
07/31ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Forest City Rea..
PR
07/31BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City for $11.4 Billion Including..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Forest City misses by $0.01, misses on revenue 
08/02Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/31Forest City agrees to be acquired by Brookfield in $11.4B transaction 
06/27Forest City jv acquires partner's interest in Brooklyn apartment complex 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.