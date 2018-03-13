Log in
FORFARMERS (FFARM)
  Report  
ForFarmers N.V.: Solid 2017 performance ForFarmers

03/13/2018 | 01:59am EDT

Highlights of ForFarmers 2017 results

  • Total Feed volume: up 3.2% to 9.6m tonnes, through organic growth and mainly the Vleuten-Steijn acquisition;
  • Compound feed volume: up 5.8% to 6.7m tonnes, due to farmers buying more performance feed;
  • Gross profit: up 3.0% to €419,8 million, driven by 4.2% like-for-like growth and including a negative currency translation effect;
  • Underlying EBITDA: up 8.3% to €101.4 million (10.1% growth at constant currencies) on sound like-for-like growth;
  • Basic earnings per share: up 12% to €0.56, on improved net profit and due to share buy-back;
  • Working capital improvements (€50.7 million) underpinning enhanced cash generation.

Yoram Knoop, CEO ForFarmers:
'In 2017, farmers chose more often for performance feed with more added value, in order to improve their returns on-farm. This was partly driven by the fact that economic circumstances were better for farmers than in 2016. Consequently, we have sold more compound feed and specialties, which has resulted in an increase in gross profit. Late 2017, we launched a new sow concept (NOVA) internationally, which was received well. The clusters the Netherlands and Germany/Belgium showed a clear improvement in their results. The results of the cluster the United Kingdom decreased. In that country we were confronted with challenges in the logistic services and rapidly changing market circumstances. In the meantime, the measures that were taken have resulted in enhancing our services to the required levels. Under leadership of the new COO, further action plans to improve the results in the United Kingdom cluster are also being implemented.
Besides organic growth, making acquisitions is an important pillar of the strategy Horizon 2020. In February 2018, we announced the acquisition of 60% of the shares in Tasomix, through which we will become active in the growing poultry sector in Poland. We expect to be able to close this transaction in the coming months, after approval by the authorities.'



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ForFarmers N.V. via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 2 159 M
EBIT 2017 76,6 M
Net income 2017 58,3 M
Finance 2017 27,0 M
Yield 2017 3,13%
P/E ratio 2017 16,35
P/E ratio 2018 14,91
EV / Sales 2017 0,44x
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
Capitalization 986 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yoram Maurits Knoop Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Jan W. Eggink Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan N. Potijk Co-Chief Operating Officer
Adrie van der Ven Co-Chief Operating Officer
Steven Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORFARMERS-9.87%1 213
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 632
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%5 768
BLUESTAR ADISSEO CO32.15%5 662
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%4 190
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%3 914
