ForFarmers: update on share buy-back programme (May 21)

21 May 2018

ForFarmers N.V. (hereinafter 'ForFarmers') has repurchased 9,509 shares in the period from 14 May 2018 through 18 May 2018.

The shares were repurchased for an average price of €11.74 per share, for a total amount of €111,643. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2018 as part of the share buy-back programme announced on 2 May 2018.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 129,509 shares, for a total amount of €1,521,542.

More information about the purchase programme is available on the ForFarmers website (www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en).

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.