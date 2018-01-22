ForFarmers: update on share buy-back programme of its own shares (January 22)

22 January 2018

ForFarmers N.V. (hereinafter 'ForFarmers') has repurchased 98,000 shares in the period from 15 January 2018 through 19 January 2018.

The shares were repurchased for an average price of €10.05 per share, for a total amount of €985,041. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2017 as part of the share buy-back programme announced on 2 May 2017.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 5,957,136 shares, for a total amount of €58,788,669.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 par-agraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.