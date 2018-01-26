Log in
FORIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/26/2018 | 08:20am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.01.2018 / 08:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Rollmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FORIS AG

b) LEI
529900W65VE206C6PC25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005775803

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.80 EUR 6252.40 EUR
2.82 EUR 26378.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.816 EUR 32630.68 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


26.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FORIS AG
Kurt-Schumacher-Straße 18 - 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.foris.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40173  26.01.2018 


© EQS 2018
