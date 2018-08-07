Log in
FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

08/07/2018

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

D.A. Davidson 10th Annual Technology Forum
Location: Grand Hyatt New York, New York, NY
Date: August 9th, 2018

Jefferies 2018 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit
Location: Ritz Carlton Chicago, Chicago, IL
Date: August 29st, 2018

Citi's 2018 Global Technology Conference
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY
Date: September 5th, 2018
Presentation Time: 10:20 AM ET

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors’ section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
