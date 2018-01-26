Log in
Forrester : Research To Broadcast Its Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call

01/26/2018 | 08:05pm CET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its fourth-quarter and full-year conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call at http://forr.com/2GkgsFO.

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester's website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations. For more information, visit forrester.com.

Russell Sweeney
Investor Relations
Forrester Research, Inc.
+1 617-613-6350
[email protected]

© 2018, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a registered trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-research-to-broadcast-its-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-conference-call-300588943.html

SOURCE Forrester


© PRNewswire 2018
