Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Fortescue Metals : Change of Hunan Valin Director on Fortescue Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:14am CET

18 January 2018

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

APPOINTMENT OF MR CAO ZHIQIANG, CHAIRMAN OF HUNAN VALIN IRON AND STEEL GROUP COMPANY LTD TO FORTESCUE'S BOARD

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) advises that Mr Cao Zhiqiang, Chairman of Hunan Valin Iron and Steel Group Company Ltd (Valin) has been appointed to its Board of Directors, replacing Mr Cao Huiquan who has resigned to take up a new role.

Mr Cao Zhiqiang has been nominated by Valin pursuant to the Valin Subscription Agreement, which was announced to the ASX on 25 February, 2009.

Announcing the appointment, Fortescue's Chairman Mr Andrew Forrest AO thanked Mr Cao Huiquan for his contributions as a member of Fortescue's Board since February, 2012.

"The perspective provided by Mr Cao Huiquan on China's steel market and its unprecedented contribution to global growth and development has been invaluable, and we congratulate him on his new role as Party Secretary and Vice Chairman of Hunan Economic and Information Technology Commission."

"We welcome the appointment of Mr Cao Zhiqiang who brings extensive experience in technology and steel mill management along with a deep background in international co-operation to our Board. As Chairman of Valin, ranked in the top ten largest Chinese steel mills and one of Fortescue's most important customers, Mr Cao will continue to provide valuable perspectives and observations on market demand to further build the Board's strong understanding of the market and facilitate the close cooperation between Fortescue and the Valin Group," Mr Forrest said.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Alison Terry

Company Secretary

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

PO Box 6915

ABN 57 002 594 872

East Perth, Western Australia

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

P +61 8 6218 8888

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

E [email protected]

Page 2 of 2

Background

Hunan Valin Group is the largest state owned enterprise in Hunan Province. It is among the top ten steel groups in China and was also one of the top ten most profitable steel groups in China in 2017. The Chairman of Hunan Valin is concurrently the Vice Chairman of the China Iron & Steel Association.

Valin currently holds 13.97% of Fortescue's issued capital and is the company's second largest shareholder, representing one of the most successful investments by a Chinese company in Australia.

Media contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Michael Vaughan

Stuart Gale

Fivemark Partners

E:[email protected]

E: [email protected]

M: +61 422 602 720

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 06:14:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
07:14a FORTESCUE METALS : Change of Hunan Valin Director on Fortescue Board
01/08 Australia forecasts 20 percent iron ore price drop in 2018 as China demand ea..
2017 FORTESCUE METALS : Forrest family welcomes arrival of FMG Matilda
2017 FORTESCUE METALS : families have an ore-some Christmas
2017 FORTESCUE METALS : partners with Morris to support VTEC graduates
2017 Metalicity Limited - New Lithium Targets at Pilgangoora
2017 FORTESCUE METALS : celebrates naming the ‘FMG Matilda’ in China
2017 FORTESCUE METALS : Port Hedland Towage Service Contract awarded to Kotug
2017 FORTESCUE METALS : Notice of Appeal of Warrie v State of WA decision
2017 IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : IPT) Change of Nominee Director
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/12 Should You Buy This 7% Yielding Utility Company?
01/11 Australia's Port Hedland clears out ships as cyclone strengthens
2017 Iron ore, steel names on the move as iron ore futures jump most in a month
2017 Coal & Chemicals Pace 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Gains In December
2017 Coal Is Still Hottest Atop Basic Materials By Broker December Targets
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 342 M
EBIT 2018 2 265 M
Net income 2018 1 314 M
Debt 2018 2 902 M
Yield 2018 6,57%
P/E ratio 2018 9,71
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capitalization 13 166 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Lim Technical Analysis Chart | FMG | AU000000FMG4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,19 $
Spread / Average Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neville Power CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Director-Operations
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Bradley Barnaba Co-Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED5.53%13 166
VALE5.32%69 330
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.1.08%9 752
NMDC LTD7.61%7 338
FERREXPO PLC5.73%2 515
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-1.63%1 365
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.