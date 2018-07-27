Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fortinet Inc    FTNT

FORTINET INC (FTNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fortinet : Malvertising, Input Validation, and New IoT Botnet Variants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

What do malvertising, input validation, and new IoT botnet variants have in common? Well, they're all part of our Weekly Threat Intelligence Brief this week.

Ever since the source code of the Mirai botnet was leaked a few years ago, IoT threats have continued to advance-and this week was no exception. As a matter of fact, three of our top five exploits all targeted IoT devices. And if you're wondering if we have cryptomining threats listed this week as well, there is no need to worry as a new malware campaign called Luoxk was discovered dropping a bunch of threats, including cryptojacking.

I promise! I did not click on anything?

Many computer users today still think they have to click on a file or a linkg to be infected with malware, but that's simply not the case-especially with a delivery technique called malvertising. The bad guys can build the world's greatest malware, but if they can't figure out how to deliver it to your device, it's useless. Fortunately for the bad guys, there are many ways for them to deliver their malicious payload-from phishing emails, to infecting legitimate websites with malicious scripts, to a more efficient technique called malvertising.

Malvertising takes advantage of the fact that most websites today pull advertisements from multiple Ad servers. If the bad guys can infect the Ad server, their malware will be delivered to thousands of websites that are serving up that specific Ad. This means that anyone connecting to a site which includes that Ad-even without clicking on anything-will get infected. Usually, a malicious script will redirect the user to the attacker's server where other malware or exploits are then downloaded. A great example of this is the banking trojan called Kronos. It's been around for a few years, but it once again made our list of emerging threats for the week.

Make sure that input is clean!

The increased focus on cybersecurity these days is primarily due to applications being written without security in mind, which creates vulnerabilities. For too many developers, security 'is still an afterthought.' And of course, the digital transformation we are experiencing is just making things worse.

I remember talking about good secure coding practices almost 20 years ago, and fast forward to today and it's still a relevant message. The good news is that application security has improved and there are many sites that provide you with information on best practices for writing secure code, one of which is the not-for-profit charitable organization, Open Web Application Security Project. They have a project call the OWASP Top 10 which is a list of the most critical web application security risks. One common security risk is the improper sanitation of input data. This weakness occurs when the developer fails to properly validate user input, which in turn can lead to many vulnerabilities, including buffer overflows, injections, and file system attacks.

IoT devices such as routers can also be susceptible to this, if they have what is called an input validation weakness, which we saw being actively exploited in the wild this past week. I strongly recommend keeping an eye out for these types of weaknesses in IoT devices, as I am sure you will see more as IoT manufacturers continue to sidestep good secure coding practices.

Disclaimer

Fortinet Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTINET INC
07/27FORTINET : Malvertising, Input Validation, and New IoT Botnet Variants
PU
07/27FORTINET : Best Practices for Defeating Automated Attacks
PU
07/26FORTINET : Patent Application Titled "Ransomware Detection and Damage Mitigation..
AQ
07/26FORTINET : Security Implications of Digital Transformation Report
PU
07/26ICEDID & TRICKBOT : A Give-and-Take Relationship
PU
07/24FORTINET : Not All Cloud Software is Created Equal
PU
07/24HIDE &LSQUO;N SEEK : From Home Routers to Smart Home Insecurities
PU
07/23FORTINET : Expands Security Fabric Offerings on Google Cloud Platform
PU
07/23FORTINET : Expands Security Fabric Offerings on Google Cloud Platform to Enable ..
AQ
07/23Fortinet Expands Security Fabric Offerings on Google Cloud Platform to Enable..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Proofpoint reports Q2 beats; cyber stocks slide on Imperva miss 
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/23USING RATIOS TO IDENTIFY STOCKS SET : Cyber Security Rankings Update 
07/16CHECK POINT SOFTWARE : Valuation Metrics Are Off, Downside Risks Ahead 
07/13Goldman sees opportunity in election security concerns 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 729 M
EBIT 2018 348 M
Net income 2018 150 M
Finance 2018 1 660 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 74,45
P/E ratio 2019 65,00
EV / Sales 2018 5,69x
EV / Sales 2019 4,76x
Capitalization 11 503 M
Chart FORTINET INC
Duration : Period :
Fortinet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTINET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 61,1 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ken Xie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Xie President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keith Franklin Jensen CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller
Christopher B. Paisley Lead Independent Director
William H. Neukom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTINET INC56.95%11 503
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.37%134 593
ACCENTURE7.89%112 615
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.48%110 593
VMWARE, INC.20.32%61 497
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING18.82%61 299
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.