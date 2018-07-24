Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on July 31 to Discuss...

Log in
FORTIS INC (FTS)

FORTIS INC (FTS)
News 
07/24/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ('Fortis' or the 'Corporation') (TSX:FTS) (NYSE:FTS) will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Corporation's second quarter 2018 financial results.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.877.223.4471. International participants are invited to call 647.788.4922. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the conference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 31, 2018. Please call 1.800.585.8367 or 416.621.4642 and enter pass code 9765325.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of C$8.3 billion and total assets of approximately C$49 billion as at March 31, 2018. The Corporation's 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

For more information please contact:

Disclaimer

Fortis Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 17:22:06 UTC
