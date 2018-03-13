Fortive : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE:FTV) announced that President and
Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Bank
of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London,
England, on Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 at 1:05 p.m. GMT (9:05
a.m. ET). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation
will be archived on www.fortive.com.
ABOUT FORTIVE
Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of
Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that
are recognized leaders in attractive markets. With 2017 revenues of $6.7
billion, Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field
instrumentation, transportation, sensing, product realization,
automation and specialty, and franchise distribution. Fortive is
headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than
26,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution,
service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around
the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of
our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more
information please visit: www.fortive.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006564/en/