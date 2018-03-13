Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fortive    FTV

FORTIVE (FTV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Fortive : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 11:18pm CET

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE:FTV) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London, England, on Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 at 1:05 p.m. GMT (9:05 a.m. ET). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. With 2017 revenues of $6.7 billion, Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field instrumentation, transportation, sensing, product realization, automation and specialty, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 26,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTIVE
11:18pFORTIVE : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Confere..
BU
03/08FORTIVE : to Present at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation, and Industrials Co..
BU
03/07FORTIVE CORPORATION (NYSE : FTV) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive A..
AQ
03/07FORTIVE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
03/07FORTIVE : Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses wit..
BU
02/28FORTIVE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/27FORTIVE : to Present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Co..
BU
02/15FORTIVE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results and Initiates 2018 Guidance
AQ
02/15FORTIVE : to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
BU
02/08FORTIVE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results and Initiates 2018 Guidance
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08Altra Industrial to buy Fortive assets 
03/08Fortive (FTV) To Merge Automation And Specialty Businesses With Altra Industr.. 
03/08Fortive (FTV) Presents At Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors C.. 
03/08Fortive Sells Automation Businesses To Altra 
03/07Fortive to merge automation and specialty businesses with Altra Industrial 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 279 M
EBIT 2018 1 546 M
Net income 2018 1 142 M
Debt 2018 2 027 M
Yield 2018 0,37%
P/E ratio 2018 25,65
P/E ratio 2019 22,95
EV / Sales 2018 4,11x
EV / Sales 2019 3,80x
Capitalization 27 899 M
Chart FORTIVE
Duration : Period :
Fortive Technical Analysis Chart | FTV | US34959J1088 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FORTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 80,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Lico President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan G. Spoon Chairman
Charles E. Mclaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mitchell P. Rales Director
Stephen M. Rales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTIVE8.54%27 899
ASML HOLDING18.43%91 442
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION22.21%36 656
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD6.62%34 334
QORVO29.71%10 816
ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED9.97%6 219
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.