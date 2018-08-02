Log in
News Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Garners Platinum Award at “Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs Awards 2018”

08/02/2018 | 11:20am CEST

Singapore: 6 Temasek Boulevard, #16-02 Suntec Tower Four, Singapore 038986

Press Release

Fortune REIT Garners Platinum Award at "Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs AwardsTM 2018"

2 August 2018. ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT"; SEHK: 778; SGX: F25U), is pleased to announce that Fortune REIT has achieved continued success by winning the Platinum Award in the Hong Kong Retail Category at the "Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs AwardsTM 2018",organised by The Pinnacle Group International.

Guided by the 'REIT' spirit of Respect, Excellence, Integrity and Transparency, Fortune REIT has always sought to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency, ensuring solid leadership is in place for creating long-term returns for its Unitholders.

Ms. Justina Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "We are delighted that our excellence in all aspects of corporate management has once again attracted widespread industry recognition. Leveraging Fortune REIT's strong business foundation with the effective execution of the growth strategies - asset investment, asset management and asset enhancement - we believe Fortune REIT is in a sound position to attain further growth and continue to create value for our Unitholders".

The Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs AwardsTM 2018 is Asia Pacific's first and only industry recognition for the REIT industry aims at recognizing companies and managers with the highest standards and performance in the Asia Pacific REITs sector. The judging panel consists of senior professionals in the financial and real estate sector with balanced representation from ratings agencies, research houses and advisory firms across different countries.

-End-

Photo Caption:

Ms. Olivia Lim, Assistant Finance Manager of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, receives the Platinum Award at the award presentation ceremony of the "Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs Awards TM 2018" in Singapore.

About Fortune REIT. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust ("Fortune REIT") is a real estate investment trust constituted by a Trust Deed entered into on 4 July 2003 (as amended) made between ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, as the Manager of Fortune REIT, and HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, as the Trustee of Fortune REIT. Fortune REIT is primary listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and secondary listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Fortune REIT is Asia's first cross-border REIT and also the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong.

Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong, comprising of 3 million sq ft of retail space and 2,713 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, Fortune Kingswood, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers. More information can be found at www.fortunereit.com.

About ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the Manager. Fortune REIT is managed by ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARA Asset Management Limited, a premier global integrated real assets fund manager driven by a vision to be the best-in-class real assets fund management company. More information can be found at www.ara-asia.com.

Disclaimer. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Units in Fortune REIT in Hong Kong, Singapore or any other jurisdiction.

Media and investor contacts

ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited

Justina Chiu

Jenny Hung

Chief Executive Officer

Director, Investments and Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

Ivan Hui

Manager, Investor Relations and Research

[email protected]

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Mandy Go

Maggie Au

[email protected]

[email protected]

+852 2864 4812

+852 2864 4815

Disclaimer

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:18:02 UTC
