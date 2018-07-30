Forum Energy Technologies : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
0
07/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST
Orders of $310 million in 2Q18, up 45% y/y and 19% q/q
Revenue of $274 million in 2Q18, up 36% y/y and 10% q/q
Diluted EPS of $(0.14) and adjusted EPS of $(0.01) in 2Q18
Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million in 2Q18, up 363% y/y and 43% q/q
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced second
quarter 2018 revenue of $274 million, an increase of $24 million, or
10%, from the first quarter 2018. Net loss for the quarter was $15
million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28
million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2018.
Excluding $14 million, or $0.13 per share of special items, the adjusted
net loss was $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. This
adjusted net loss includes a negative impact of $0.02 per diluted share
related to certain unrecognized tax benefits. See Tables 1-5 for a
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
Segment Results
Completions segment revenue was $127 million, an increase of $14
million, or 13%, sequentially, due to higher completions activity in
North America driving increased customer spending on pressure pumping
equipment, coiled tubing and downhole completion products. New inbound
orders in the second quarter were $121 million, an increase of $10
million, or 9%, from the first quarter. The Completions segment designs
and manufactures products for the well construction, completion,
stimulation and intervention markets.
Production & Infrastructure segment revenue was $89 million, a 3%
increase from the first quarter 2018, on higher shipments of well site
production equipment in the U.S., partially offset by slightly lower
sales of valves due to scheduled deliveries in future quarters. New
inbound orders in the second quarter were $99 million, a 2% increase
sequentially. Orders for valves set a record for the second consecutive
quarter. The Production & Infrastructure segment manufactures land well
site production equipment, desalination refinery equipment, and a wide
range of valves for energy, industrial and mining customers.
Drilling & Subsea segment revenue was $60 million, an increase of $8
million, or 15%, from the first quarter 2018, primarily due to improved
subsea revenue and higher sales of drilling consumable products and
capital equipment. New inbound orders in the second quarter were $90
million, a 69% increase from the first quarter 2018, led by orders of
long anticipated subsea capital equipment and drilling equipment for the
Middle East. Drilling & Subsea operations focus primarily on
manufactured equipment and consumable products for global drilling and
subsea contractors.
Review and Outlook
Prady Iyyanki, Forum’s President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked,
"Forum had a solid second quarter with sequential growth in orders,
revenue, EBITDA and margins. New orders received by Forum in the second
quarter were $310 million, a $49 million increase, or 19% sequentially,
resulting in a book to bill ratio of 113%. Revenue in the second quarter
was $274 million, up $24 million, or 10%, from the prior quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $27 million, an increase of 43% over the first
quarter. We are also pleased with the sequential improvement of our
adjusted EBITDA margins which were up 240 basis points.
"Our financial liquidity remains strong. We ended the quarter with
approximately $258 million of total liquidity.
"The global energy macro environment is strengthening, despite the short
term Permian basin headwinds. Our balanced portfolio of consumable and
capital equipment serving global markets across the well cycle,
positions us nicely to achieve continued growth. We have been benefiting
from the growth in North America onshore drilling and completions
activity and we are now receiving significant international orders as
the broader recovery begins to unfold."
Recent Events
Forum was awarded a contract from Submarine Manufacturing and Products,
Ltd. to supply a submarine rescue vehicle, plus a work-class remotely
operated vehicle, and associated launch and recovery systems.
Forum has begun to receive significant orders in the Middle East,
including land drilling rig equipment and offshore coiled line pipe.
Forum received orders in the second quarter of 2018 for over 325,000
horsepower of J-Mac hydraulic fracturing power ends, of which
approximately 75% were for fleet maintenance rather than new capacity.
Subsequent to the second quarter, Forum acquired certain assets of ESP
Completions Technologies, which consists of a portfolio of early stage
technologies that maximize the run life of artificial lift systems,
primarily electric submersible pumps.
Conference Call Information
Forum's conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 9:00
AM CDT. During the call, the Company intends to discuss second quarter
2018 results. To participate in the earnings conference call, please
call 855-757-8876 within North America, or 631-485-4851 outside of North
America. The access code is 2869415. The call will also be broadcast
through the Investor Relations link on Forum’s website at www.f-e-t.com.
Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the
conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A
replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the call and
may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 within North America, or
404-537-3406 outside of North America. The access code is 2869415.
Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company,
serving the drilling, subsea, completions, production and infrastructure
sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company’s products
include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are
consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and
transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered
in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities
strategically located around the globe. For more information, please
visit www.f-e-t.com.
Forward Looking Statements and Other Legal Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, included in this press release that
address activities, events or developments that the company expects,
believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the
foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release
specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives
and anticipated financial and operating results of the company,
including any statement about the company's future financial position,
liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions,
returns, capital expenditure budgets, new product development
activities, costs and other guidance included in this press release.
These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the company
based on management's experience and perception of historical trends,
current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors
believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of
assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the
control of the company, which may cause actual results to differ
materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking
statements. Among other things, these include the volatility of oil and
natural gas prices, oilfield development activity levels, the
availability of raw materials and specialized equipment, the company's
ability to deliver backlog in a timely fashion, the availability of
skilled and qualified labor, competition in the oil and gas industry,
governmental regulation and taxation of the oil and natural gas
industry, the company's ability to implement new technologies and
services, the availability and terms of capital, and uncertainties
regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or
regulatory developments affecting the company's business, and other
important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those projected as described in the company's filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such
statement is made and the company undertakes no obligation to correct or
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as required by
applicable law.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Condensed consolidated statements of income (loss)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
(in millions, except per share information)
2018
2017
2018
Revenue
$
274.0
$
201.1
$
250.2
Cost of sales
201.3
151.8
182.9
Gross profit
72.7
49.3
67.3
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
71.5
62.0
72.1
Transaction expenses
0.1
0.2
1.3
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
14.5
68.0
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other
(1.3
)
1.7
(0.4
)
Total operating expenses
84.8
131.9
73.0
Earnings (loss) from equity investment
0.4
2.6
(1.0
)
Operating loss
(11.7
)
(80.0
)
(6.7
)
Other expense (income)
Interest expense
7.9
6.4
8.1
Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other, net
(5.9
)
2.5
3.5
Gain on contribution of subsea rentals business
—
—
(33.5
)
Total other (income) expense, net
2.0
8.9
(21.9
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(13.7
)
(88.9
)
15.2
Income tax expense (benefit) (1)
1.6
(11.0
)
(12.9
)
Net income (loss) (2)
$
(15.3
)
$
(77.9
)
$
28.1
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
108.7
96.2
108.4
Diluted
108.7
96.2
110.9
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.81
)
$
0.26
Diluted
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.81
)
$
0.25
(1)U.S. tax reform significantly changes U.S. corporate
income tax laws by, among other things, reducing the U.S.
corporate income tax rate to 21% starting in 2018 and creating a
territorial tax system with a one-time mandatory tax on previously
deferred earnings of non-U.S. subsidiaries. As a result, the
Company recorded a provisional charge of $10.1 million during the
fourth quarter of 2017. Based on guidance subsequently issued by
the U.S. Internal Revenue Service ("IRS"), the Company updated our
provisional estimate and recorded a $16.2 million benefit in the
first quarter of 2018 to reflect the revised provisional estimate.
The impacts related to U.S. tax reform remain provisional in
nature and are subject to further adjustment as additional
guidance is provided by the U.S. IRS regarding the application of
the new U.S. corporate income tax laws.
(2)Refer to Table 1 for schedule of adjusting items.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Condensed consolidated statements of income (loss)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
(in millions, except per share information)
2018
2017
Revenue
$
524.2
$
372.2
Cost of sales
384.2
284.0
Gross profit
140.0
88.2
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
143.6
122.6
Goodwill and intangible asset impairments
14.5
68.0
Transaction expenses
1.4
0.9
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other
(1.7
)
1.3
Total operating expenses
157.8
192.8
Earnings (loss) from equity investment
(0.6
)
4.0
Operating loss
(18.4
)
(100.6
)
Other expense (income)
Interest expense
15.9
13.0
Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other, net
(2.3
)
4.1
Gain on contribution of subsea rentals business
(33.5
)
—
Total other (income) expense, net
(19.9
)
17.1
Income (loss) before income taxes
1.5
(117.7
)
Income tax benefit
(11.2
)
(24.1
)
Net income (loss)
$
12.7
$
(93.6
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
108.6
96.0
Diluted
110.8
96.0
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.12
$
(0.98
)
Diluted
$
0.11
$
(0.98
)
(1) Refer to Table 2 for schedule of adjusting items.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Condensed consolidated balance sheets
(Unaudited)
(in millions of dollars)
June 30,
2018
December 31,
2017
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39.1
$
115.2
Accounts receivable—trade, net
210.9
202.9
Inventories, net
486.2
443.2
Other current assets
29.3
29.1
Total current assets
765.5
790.4
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
181.6
197.3
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
1,150.6
1,198.3
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary
41.2
—
Other long-term assets
18.4
9.2
Total assets
$
2,157.3
$
2,195.2
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
1.1
$
1.2
Other current liabilities
228.3
215.1
Total current liabilities
229.4
216.3
Long-term debt, net of current portion
465.9
506.8
Other long-term liabilities
44.1
63.1
Total liabilities
739.4
786.2
Total equity
1,417.9
1,409.0
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,157.3
$
2,195.2
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Condensed consolidated cash flow information
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions of dollars)
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
12.7
$
(93.6
)
Goodwill and intangible asset impairments
14.5
68.0
Depreciation and amortization
37.3
30.3
Other, primarily working capital
(90.2
)
0.1
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(25.7
)
4.8
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(14.1
)
(13.1
)
Proceeds from sale of business, property and equipment
8.8
1.7
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(8.7
)
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary
—
(1.0
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5.3
)
(21.1
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings of debt
50.0
—
Repayments of debt
(91.7
)
(1.0
)
Repurchases of stock
(2.2
)
(4.6
)
Proceeds from stock issuance
—
2.0
Net cash used in financing activities
(43.9
)
(3.6
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(1.2
)
5.9
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(76.1
)
$
(14.0
)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental schedule - Segment information
(Unaudited)
As Reported
As Adjusted (4)
Three months ended
Three months ended
(in millions of dollars)
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2017
March 31,
2018
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2017
March 31,
2018
Revenue
Drilling & Subsea
$
59.9
$
64.0
$
52.3
$
59.9
$
64.0
$
52.3
Completions
126.6
54.5
112.5
126.6
54.5
112.5
Production & Infrastructure
88.6
83.1
86.4
88.6
83.1
86.4
Eliminations
(1.1
)
(0.5
)
(1.0
)
(1.1
)
(0.5
)
(1.0
)
Total revenue
$
274.0
$
201.1
$
250.2
$
274.0
$
201.1
$
250.2
Operating income (loss)
Drilling & Subsea (1)
$
(5.9
)
$
(6.4
)
$
(10.2
)
$
(4.3
)
$
(6.0
)
$
(8.4
)
Operating income margin %
(9.8
)%
(10.0
)%
(19.5
)%
(7.2
)%
(9.4
)%
(16.1
)%
Completions (1)
12.6
0.7
8.9
16.0
0.7
12.1
Operating income margin %
10.0
%
1.3
%
7.9
%
12.6
%
1.3
%
10.8
%
Production & Infrastructure
3.7
3.4
4.2
3.9
3.6
4.2
Operating income margin %
4.2
%
4.1
%
4.9
%
4.4
%
4.3
%
4.9
%
Corporate
(8.9
)
(7.8
)
(8.7
)
(8.7
)
(7.6
)
(8.3
)
Total segment operating income (loss)
1.5
(10.1
)
(5.8
)
6.9
(9.3
)
(0.4
)
Other items not in segment operating income (2)
(13.2
)
(69.9
)
(0.9
)
1.7
0.2
0.6
Total operating income (loss)
$
(11.7
)
$
(80.0
)
$
(6.7
)
$
8.6
$
(9.1
)
$
0.2
Operating income margin %
(4.3
)%
(39.8
)%
(2.7
)%
3.1
%
(4.5
)%
0.1
%
EBITDA (3)
Drilling & Subsea
$
(3.9
)
$
(70.5
)
$
25.0
$
0.8
$
0.6
$
(3.4
)
EBITDA Margin %
(6.5
)%
(110.2
)%
47.8
%
1.3
%
0.9
%
(6.5
)%
Completions
19.1
5.0
20.3
28.7
6.9
23.6
EBITDA Margin %
15.1
%
9.2
%
18.0
%
22.7
%
12.7
%
21.0
%
Production & Infrastructure
5.9
5.7
7.0
6.4
5.9
7.2
EBITDA Margin %
6.7
%
6.9
%
8.1
%
7.2
%
7.1
%
8.3
%
Corporate
(8.3
)
(8.0
)
(10.4
)
(8.6
)
(7.5
)
(8.3
)
Total EBITDA
$
12.8
$
(67.8
)
$
41.9
$
27.3
$
5.9
$
19.1
EBITDA Margin %
4.7
%
(33.7
)%
16.7
%
10.0
%
2.9
%
7.6
%
(1)Includes earnings (loss) from equity investment.
(2)Includes transaction expenses, gain/(loss) on
disposal of assets, and goodwill and intangible assets impairments.
(3)The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA
is useful to the Company's investors because EBITDA is an
appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's operating
performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available
for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in
the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the
Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In
addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment
community. See the attached separate schedule for the
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
(4)Refer to Table 1 for schedule of adjusting items.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental schedule - Segment information
(Unaudited)
As Reported
As Adjusted (4)
Six months ended
Six months ended
(in millions of dollars)
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2017
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2017
Revenue
Drilling & Subsea
$
112.3
$
125.9
$
112.3
$
125.9
Completions
239.1
96.9
239.1
96.9
Production & Infrastructure
175.0
150.7
175.0
150.7
Eliminations
(2.2
)
(1.3
)
(2.2
)
(1.3
)
Total revenue
$
524.2
$
372.2
$
524.2
$
372.2
Operating income (loss)
Drilling & Subsea (1)
$
(16.1
)
$
(14.7
)
$
(12.8
)
$
(14.1
)
Operating income margin %
(14.3
)%
(11.7
)%
(11.4
)%
(11.2
)%
Completions (1)
21.4
(2.8
)
28.0
(2.7
)
Operating income margin %
9.0
%
(2.9
)%
11.7
%
(2.8
)%
Production & Infrastructure
7.9
2.9
8.1
3.3
Operating income margin %
4.5
%
1.9
%
4.6
%
2.2
%
Corporate
(17.4
)
(15.7
)
(16.9
)
(15.0
)
Total segment operating income (loss)
(4.2
)
(30.3
)
6.4
(28.5
)
Other items not in segment operating income (loss) (2)
(14.2
)
(70.3
)
2.4
0.3
Total operating income (loss)
$
(18.4
)
$
(100.5
)
$
8.8
$
(28.2
)
Operating income margin %
(3.5
)%
(27.0
)%
1.7
%
(7.6
)%
EBITDA (3)
Drilling & Subsea
$
21.1
$
(73.5
)
$
(2.6
)
$
(0.5
)
EBITDA Margin %
18.8
%
(58.4
)%
(2.3
)%
(0.4
)%
Completions
39.4
7.9
52.2
9.9
EBITDA Margin %
16.5
%
8.2
%
21.8
%
10.2
%
Production & Infrastructure
12.8
7.5
13.6
7.8
EBITDA Margin %
7.3
%
5.0
%
7.8
%
5.2
%
Corporate
(18.6
)
(16.3
)
(16.8
)
(14.7
)
Total EBITDA
$
54.7
$
(74.4
)
$
46.4
$
2.5
EBITDA Margin %
10.4
%
(20.0
)%
8.9
%
0.7
%
(1)Includes earnings (loss) from equity investment.
(2)Includes transaction expenses, gain (loss) on
disposal of assets, and goodwill and intangible asset impairments
(3)The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA
is useful to the Company's investors because EBITDA is an
appropriate measure of evaluating the company's operating
performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available
for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in
the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the
Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In
addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment
community. See the attached separate schedule for the
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
(4)Refer to Table 2 for schedule of adjusting items.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental schedule - Orders information
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in millions of dollars)
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2017
March 31,
2018
Orders
Drilling & Subsea
$
90.0
$
53.5
$
53.1
Completions
121.2
67.2
111.1
Production & Infrastructure
98.8
93.4
96.8
Total orders
$
310.0
$
214.1
$
261.0
Revenue
Drilling & Subsea
$
59.9
$
64.0
$
52.3
Completions
126.6
54.5
112.5
Production & Infrastructure
88.6
83.1
86.4
Eliminations
(1.1
)
(0.5
)
(1.0
)
Total revenue
$
274.0
$
201.1
$
250.2
Book to bill ratio (1)
Drilling & Subsea
1.50
0.84
1.02
Completions
0.96
1.23
0.99
Production & Infrastructure
1.12
1.12
1.12
Total book to bill ratio
1.13
1.06
1.04
(1)The book-to-bill ratio is calculated by dividing the
dollar value of orders received in a given period by the revenue
earned in that same period. The Company believes that this ratio
is useful to investors because it provides an indication of
whether the demand for our products, in the markets in which the
Company operates, is strengthening or declining. A ratio of
greater than one is indicative of improving market demand, while a
ratio of less than one would suggest weakening demand. In
addition, the Company believes the book-to-bill ratio provides
more meaningful insight into future revenues for our business than
other measures, such as order backlog, because the majority of the
Company's products are activity based consumable items or shorter
cycle capital equipment, neither of which are typically ordered by
customers far in advance.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information
(Unaudited)
Table 1 - Adjusting items
Three months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2018
(in millions, except per share information)
Operating
income
(loss)
EBITDA(1)
Net
income
(loss)
Operating
income
(loss)
EBITDA(1)
Net
income
(loss)
Operating
income
(loss)
EBITDA(1)
Net
income
(loss)
As reported
$
(11.7
)
$
12.8
$
(15.3
)
$
(80.0
)
$
(67.8
)
$
(77.9
)
$
(6.7
)
$
41.9
$
28.1
% of revenue
(4.3
)%
4.7
%
(39.8
)%
(33.7
)%
(2.7
)%
16.7
%
Restructuring charges and other
1.4
1.4
1.4
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.9
2.9
3.3
Transaction expenses
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
1.3
1.3
1.3
Inventory and other working capital reserve
3.6
3.6
3.6
—
—
—
2.5
2.5
2.5
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
14.5
14.5
14.5
68.0
68.0
68.0
—
—
—
Gain on contribution of subsea rentals business
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(33.5
)
(33.5
)
Amortization of basis difference for equity method investment (2)
0.7
0.7
0.7
—
—
—
0.2
0.2
0.2
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (3)
—
(5.8
)
(5.8
)
—
2.8
2.8
—
3.8
3.8
Income tax expense (benefit) of adjustments
—
—
(1.1
)
—
—
(5.2
)
—
—
3.2
Impact of U.S. tax reform
—
—
0.3
—
—
—
—
—
(16.2
)
As adjusted(1)
$
8.6
$
27.3
$
(1.6
)
$
(9.1
)
$
5.9
$
(9.4
)
$
0.2
$
19.1
$
(7.3
)
% of revenue
3.1
%
10.0
%
(4.5
)%
2.9
%
0.1
%
7.6
%
Diluted shares outstanding as reported
108.7
96.2
110.9
Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted
108.7
96.2
108.4
Diluted EPS - as reported
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.81
)
$
0.25
Diluted EPS - as adjusted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.07
)
(1)The Company believes that the presentation of
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income and adjusted
Diluted EPS is useful to investors because (i) EBITDA is an
appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's operating
performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available
for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in
the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the
Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions and (ii)
each of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income and adjusted
Diluted EPS is useful to investors to assess and understand
operating performance, especially when comparing those results
with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance
for future periods, primarily because management views the
excluded items to be outside of the Company's normal operating
results. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the
investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
(2)The difference between the fair value of our
interest in Ashtead and the book value of the underlying net
assets resulted in a basis difference non-operating gain, which
was allocated to fixed assets, intangible assets and goodwill
based on their respective fair values as of the transaction date.
This amount represents the amortization of the basis difference
gain associated with intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment which is included in equity earnings (loss) over the
estimated life of the respective assets.
(3)Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and
receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S.
subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the
loss has no economic impact in dollar terms.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information
(Unaudited)
Table 2 - Adjusting items
Six months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
(in millions, except per share information)
Operating income (loss)
EBITDA (1)
Net income (loss)
Operating income (loss)
EBITDA (1)
Net income (loss)
As reported
$
(18.4
)
$
54.7
$
12.7
$
(100.5
)
$
(74.4
)
$
(93.6
)
% of revenue
(3.5
)%
10.4
%
(27.0
)%
(20.0
)%
Restructuring charges
4.3
4.3
4.6
3.4
3.4
3.4
Transaction expenses
1.4
1.4
1.4
0.9
0.9
0.9
Inventory and other working capital reserve
6.1
6.1
6.1
—
—
—
Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
14.5
14.5
14.5
68.0
68.0
68.0
Gain on contribution of subsea rentals business
—
(33.5
)
(33.5
)
—
—
—
Amortization of basis difference for equity method investment (2)
0.9
0.9
0.9
—
—
—
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (3)
—
(2.0
)
(2.0
)
—
4.6
4.6
Income tax expense (benefit) of adjustments
—
—
2.1
—
—
(6.1
)
Impact of U.S. tax reform
—
—
(15.9
)
—
—
—
As adjusted (1)
$
8.8
$
46.4
$
(9.1
)
$
(28.2
)
$
2.5
$
(22.8
)
% of revenue
1.7
%
8.9
%
(7.6
)%
0.7
%
Diluted shares outstanding as reported
$
110.8
$
96.0
Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted
$
108.6
$
96.0
Diluted EPS - as reported
$
0.11
$
(0.98
)
Diluted EPS - as adjusted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.24
)
(1)The Company believes that the presentation of
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income and adjusted
Diluted EPS is useful to the Company's investors because (i)
EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company's
operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources
available for strategic opportunities including, among others,
investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet,
repurchasing the Company's securities and making strategic
acquisitions and (ii) each of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating
income and adjusted Diluted EPS is useful to investors to assess
and understand operating performance, especially when comparing
those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting
performance for future periods, primarily because management views
the excluded items to be outside of the Company's normal operating
results. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the
investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the
reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
(2)The difference between the fair value of our
interest in Ashtead and the book value of the underlying net
assets resulted in a basis difference non-operating gain, which
was allocated to fixed assets, intangible assets and goodwill
based on their respective fair values as of the transaction date.
This amount represents the amortization of the basis difference
gain associated with intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment which is included in equity earnings (loss) over the
estimated life of the respective assets.
(3)Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and
receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S.
subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the
loss has no economic impact in dollar terms.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information
(Unaudited)
Table 3 - Adjusting Items
Three months ended
(in millions of dollars)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
March 31, 2018
EBITDA reconciliation (1)
Net income (loss)
$
(15.3
)
$
(77.9
)
$
28.1
Interest expense
7.9
6.4
8.1
Depreciation and amortization
18.6
14.7
18.6
Income tax benefit
1.6
(11.0
)
(12.9
)
EBITDA
$
12.8
$
(67.8
)
$
41.9
(1)The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA
is useful to investors because EBITDA is an appropriate measure of
evaluating the company's operating performance and liquidity that
reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities
including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening
the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company's securities and making
strategic acquisitions. In addition, EBITDA is a widely used
benchmark in the investment community.
Table 4 - Adjusting Items
Six months ended
(in millions of dollars)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
EBITDA reconciliation (1)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
12.7
$
(93.6
)
Interest expense
15.9
13.0
Depreciation and amortization
37.3
30.3
Income tax benefit
(11.2
)
(24.1
)
EBITDA
$
54.7
$
(74.4
)
(1)The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA
is useful to the Company's investors because EBITDA is an
appropriate measure of evaluating the company's operating
performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available
for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in
the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the
Company's securities and making strategic acquisitions. In
addition, EBITDA is a widely used benchmark in the investment
community.
Table 5 - Adjusting items
Six months ended
(in millions of dollars)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
Free cash flow, before acquisitions, reconciliation (1)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(25.7
)
$
4.8
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(14.1
)
(13.1
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
8.8
1.7
Free cash flow, before acquisitions
$
(31.0
)
$
(6.6
)
(1)The Company believes free cash flow, before
acquisitions is an important measure because it encompasses both
profitability and capital management in evaluating results.