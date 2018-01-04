Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Forum Uranium Corp.    FDC   CA3498523016

FORUM URANIUM CORP. (FDC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Forum Uranium : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 10:59pm CET

Forum Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

January 4, 2018

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, B.C., January 4, 2018. Forum Uranium Corp. (FDC: TSX-V) announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on December 12, 2017. The Company has raised $316,000 through the issuance of 3,950,000 units ('Unit') at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one non-flow through common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 30 months expiring June 22, 2020.

The Company paid $14,000 cash commissions and issued 175,000 finder warrants at a price of $0.08 per finder warrant exercisable until December 22, 2018. All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring April 23, 2018.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for exploration of the Company`s 100% owned Maurice Point Project adjacent to the Maurice Bay uranium deposit.

About Forum Uranium

Forum Uranium Corp. is a Canadian-based energy company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. Forum has assembled a highly experienced team of exploration professionals with a track record of mine discoveries for unconformity-style uranium deposits in Canada. The Company has a strategy to discover near surface uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan by exploring on its 100% owned properties and through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with Cameco, AREVA, Rio Tinto Exploration, NexGen and Uracan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, President & CEO
Tel: 604-630-1585

Craig Christy, VP Corporate Development
Tel: 250-863-0561

Forum Uranium Corp. published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 21:59:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORUM URANIUM CORP.
10:59p FORUM URANIUM : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
2017 Forum Announces $300,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
2017 FORUM URANIUM : Selective Staking adds Over 20,000 Hectares of Prime Real Estate..
2017 Selective Staking Adds over 20,000 Hectares of Prime Real Estate to Forum Ura..
2017 FORUM URANIUM : Selective Staking Adds over 20,000 Hectares of Prime Real Estate..
2017 Forum Uranium Completes Ground EM Survey at Fir Island, Athabasca Basin, Sask..
2017 FORUM URANIUM : Completes Ground EM Survey at Fir Island, Athabasca Basin, Saska..
2017 Forum Completes Soil Sampling Program on the Northwest Athabasca Project Dril..
2017 FORUM COMPLETES SOIL SAMPLING PROGRA : Drill Program Planned for 2018
2017 FORUM COMPLETES SOIL SAMPLING PROGRA : Drill Program Planned for 2018
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Mazur President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeannine P. M. Webb Chief Financial Officer
Anthony David Nettleton Balme Director
David John Cowan Director
Michael A. Steeves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORUM URANIUM CORP.0
CAMECO CORP4.39%3 825
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD4.33%920
DENISON MINES CORP8.70%335
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.4.52%297
BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD-1.96%200
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.