Fossil : To Release 2nd Quarter Fiscal Results August 7, 2018

FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

TO HOLD SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS CONFERENCE

CALL AND WEBCAST ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018 AT 5:00PM ET

________________________________________________________________________

Richardson, TX. July 31, 2018- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 will be released following the market close on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a real-time webcast of the Company's second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call on the same day, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call, either during the conference call or for replay purposes, log on to HYPERLINK "http://www.fossilgroup.com" www.fossilgroup.com and under the webcast section of the investor relations page, select "2nd Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call."

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, BMW, kate spade new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive wholesale distribution network across approximately 150 countries and 500 retail locations. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available atwww.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations:Allison Malkin ICR, Inc. (203) 682-8225

