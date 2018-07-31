Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fossil Group Inc    FOSL

FOSSIL GROUP INC (FOSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/31 05:07:53 pm
25.705 USD   +2.41%
04:33pFOSSIL : To Release 2nd Quarter Fiscal Results August 7, 2018
PU
01:01pFOSSIL GROUP, I : 00pm ET
GL
07/30FOSSIL : Announces Global Licensing Agreement With BMW For Watches A..
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fossil : To Release 2nd Quarter Fiscal Results August 7, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:33pm CEST

FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

TO HOLD SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS CONFERENCE

CALL AND WEBCAST ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018 AT 5:00PM ET

________________________________________________________________________

Richardson, TX. July 31, 2018- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 will be released following the market close on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a real-time webcast of the Company's second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call on the same day, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call, either during the conference call or for replay purposes, log on to HYPERLINK "http://www.fossilgroup.com" www.fossilgroup.com and under the webcast section of the investor relations page, select "2nd Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call."

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, BMW, kate spade new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive wholesale distribution network across approximately 150 countries and 500 retail locations. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available atwww.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations:Allison Malkin ICR, Inc. (203) 682-8225

END OF RELEASE

Disclaimer

Fossil Group Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 14:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOSSIL GROUP INC
04:33pFOSSIL : To Release 2nd Quarter Fiscal Results August 7, 2018
PU
01:01pFOSSIL GROUP, INC. TO HOLD SECOND QU : 00pm ET
GL
07/30BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : You'll be able to buy an official BMW smar..
AQ
07/30FOSSIL : Announces Global Licensing Agreement With BMW For Watches And Smartwatc..
PR
07/19Free Stock Performance Review on Skechers USA and Three Additional Textile St..
AC
07/17FOSSIL : The Future of the Wrist
PU
06/15FOSSIL : Recognized For Tech Innovation In The Forbes “Defiant 25” L..
PU
06/14FOSSIL GROUP INC : Free Research Report as Fossil Reported Better Than Expected ..
AC
05/24FOSSIL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other ..
AQ
05/24Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Fossil in licensing pact with BMW 
07/12CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (07/12/2018) 
07/11Lembirik Group Investments Mid-Year Letter 2018 
07/11CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (07/11/2018) 
07/11Textiles stocks a tariff casualty 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 615 M
EBIT 2018 94,1 M
Net income 2018 -33,5 M
Debt 2018 117 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 54,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 1 343 M
Chart FOSSIL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Fossil Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOSSIL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target -34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kosta N. Kartsotis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John A. White Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey N. Boyer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
James M. Zimmerman Independent Director
James E. Skinner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSSIL GROUP INC223.04%1 343
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE21.70%181 067
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL21.14%67 533
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT-0.95%46 032
VF CORPORATION23.78%37 000
THE SWATCH GROUP15.50%25 055
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.