FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED    0656

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (0656)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 07/27
14.44 HKD   -0.82%
07/28FOSUN INTERNATI : Thomas Cook mulling airline sale - Sunday Times
RE
07/28UK'S THOMAS COO : Sunday Times
RE
07/28FOSUN INTERNATI : quest has no room for sentiment
AQ
UK's Thomas Cook mulling airline sale: Sunday Times

07/28/2018 | 10:49pm CEST
Illustration photo of a Thomas Cook logo

LONDON (Reuters) - British travel company Thomas Cook is considering splitting off its airline and selling a stake to an outside investor to reduce debt, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The newspaper, citing unnamed industry sources, said internal discussions were at an early stage and no change was likely imminently.

However, the sale of a stake in the airline - possibly to Chinese conglomerate Fosun, an existing 12 percent shareholder in the group - would make it easier for both the travel business and the airline to expand, the newspaper said.

A Thomas Cook spokesman told the newspaper that the company had previously said it was open to industry consolidation but that it had "no current plans" to sell its airline.

Thomas Cook said in May that it was on track to meet analysts' expectations of a 7 percent rise in its post-operating profit to 352 million pounds ($461 million) for the 12 months to Sept. 30, on a constant currency basis.

Airline bookings rose 18 percent in the first half of its financial year, boosted by the collapse of German and British rivals Air Berlin and Monarch.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.82% 14.44 End-of-day quote.-16.92%
THOMAS COOK GROUP 1.92% 90.35 Delayed Quote.-26.48%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 95 235 M
EBIT 2018 4 207 M
Net income 2018 14 268 M
Debt 2018 77 368 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 7,10
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 107 B
Managers
NameTitle
Qun Bin Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Qi Yu Chen Co-President & Executive Director
Xiao Liang Xu Co-President & Executive Director
Guang Chang Guo Chairman
Can Wang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & SVP
