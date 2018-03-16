Foundation Medicine : Advances Patient Access to Precision Medicine; Pursues Regulatory Approval for FoundationOne CDx™ in Japan

Foundation
Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) today announced that Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4519), one of Japan's leading
research-based pharmaceutical companies and a member of the Roche Group,
will broaden patient access to Foundation Medicine’s comprehensive
genomic profiling (CGP) services for individuals with advanced cancer.
Specifically, Chugai has filed for regulatory approval from the Ministry
of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for FoundationOne CDx™,
which, if approved in Japan, would enable access to MHLW-approved
targeted therapies and immunotherapies, as well as clinical trials, for
patients with cancer in Japan. Chugai will also lead commercial efforts
in Japan for Foundation Medicine’s suite of CGP assays.
FoundationOne CDx is the first FDA-approved comprehensive genomic
profiling (CGP) assay for all solid tumors that incorporates multiple
companion diagnostics. If approved in Japan by the MHLW, Chugai will be
the Marketing Authorization Holder of FoundationOne CDx in Japan.
“Seeking approval for FoundationOne CDx in Japan is an important step
for the integration of comprehensive genomic profiling into oncology
clinical care,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief business officer and
head, biopharma for Foundation Medicine. “Importantly, an MHLW-approved
assay could enable the same accelerated pathway for companion diagnostic
development and approval that Foundation Medicine has pioneered in the
United States with FDA approval, meeting a critical need today for our
biopharma partners’ global development and commercial efforts. We look
forward to partnering with Chugai, and our biopharma partners, to expand
MHLW-approved companion diagnostics claims on FoundationOne CDx ensuring
patient access to personalized cancer care.”
FoundationOne CDx assesses genomic alterations in 324 genes known to
drive cancer growth, providing potentially actionable information to
help guide treatment decisions. It is indicated for use by health care
professionals to help inform cancer treatment management in accordance
with professional guidelines for patients with solid tumors. The first
FDA-approved test of its kind for all solid tumors, FoundationOne CDx is
a diagnostic test that acts as: a broad companion diagnostic for
patients who may benefit from treatment with specific FDA-approved
targeted therapies; a CGP test that includes genomic biomarkers such as
microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB), to
help inform the use of other targeted oncology therapies, including
immunotherapies; a tool for physicians that identifies patient
opportunities for clinical trial participation; and, an FDA-approved
platform for companion diagnostic development for biopharma companies
developing precision therapeutics.
“This collaboration further enables us to pursue personalized oncology
care in Japan,” said Tatsuro Kosaka, Chugai’s president and chief
operating officer. “Regulatory approval for FoundationOne CDx would
establish validation for the assay in Japan. We’re excited to
collaborate with Foundation Medicine to change the cancer care treatment
paradigm in Japan.”
Japan represents the fourth largest addressable market for next
generation sequencing in oncology following the United States, China and
Germany. The country accounts for approximately 9% of all global
oncology costs. Approximately 52% of all oncology drugs approved
globally between 2011-2015 are available in Japan.1
About FoundationOne CDx
FoundationOne CDx is a next
generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic device for detection of
substitutions, insertion and deletion alterations (indels), and copy
number alterations (CNAs) in 324 genes and select gene rearrangements,
as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI)
and tumor mutational burden (TMB) using DNA isolated from formalin-fixed
paraffin embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens. FoundationOne CDx is
intended as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit
from treatment with certain targeted therapies in accordance with their
approved therapeutic product labeling. Additionally, FoundationOne CDx
is intended to provide tumor mutation profiling to be used by qualified
health care professionals in accordance with professional guidelines in
oncology for patients with solid malignant neoplasms. For a full list of
targeted therapies for which FoundationOne CDx is indicated as a
companion diagnostic, please visit http://www.foundationmedicine.com/genomic-testing/foundation-one-cdx.
About Foundation Medicine
Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI)
is a molecular information company dedicated to a transformation in
cancer care in which treatment is informed by a deep understanding of
the genomic changes that contribute to each patient's unique cancer. The
company offers a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling assays to
identify the molecular alterations in a patient's cancer and match them
with relevant targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials.
Foundation Medicine’s molecular information platform aims to improve
day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of clinicians,
academic researchers and drug developers to help advance the science of
molecular medicine in cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.FoundationMedicine.com
or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter (@FoundationATCG).
About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading
research-based pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology
products. Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription
pharmaceuticals and is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange. As an important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively
involved in R&D activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is
working to develop innovative products which may satisfy unmet medical
needs, mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan, Chugai’s research facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are
collaborating to develop new pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima
are conducting research for technology development for industrial
production. Overseas, Chugai
Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is engaged in research
focusing on the generation of novel antibody drugs by utilizing Chugai’s
proprietary innovative antibody engineering technologies. Chugai
Pharma USA and Chugai
Pharma Europe are engaged in clinical development activities in the
United States and Europe.
The consolidated revenue in 2017 of Chugai totaled 534.2 billion yen and
the operating income was 103.2 billion yen (IFRS Core basis). Additional
information is available on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english/.
