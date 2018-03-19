Foundation Medicine : Announces Final National Coverage Determination (NCD) from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Including Coverage for FoundationOne CDx™ Across All Solid Tumors

Foundation
Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) today announced that the Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final National Coverage
Determination (NCD) for patients who receive next generation sequencing
(NGS) testing with an assay that meets the coverage criteria. Medicare
and Medicare Advantage patients who receive testing with FoundationOne
CDx™, the first FDA-approved comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) assay
for all solid tumors incorporating a broad set of companion diagnostics,
will be eligible for coverage. Below is an outline of key changes made
to the final NCD that expand patient access to FoundationOne CDx:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preliminary NCD
|
|
|
Final NCD
|
Patient Eligibility
|
|
|
Coverage for Stage IV metastatic, recurrent cancers
|
|
|
Coverage for Stage III and Stage IV, metastatic, recurrent,
relapsed, or refractory cancers
|
Breadth of Coverage for FoundationOne CDx
|
|
|
Coverage for companion diagnostic claims across five tumor types
including non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast, ovarian cancers
and melanoma. (Approximately 50% of solid tumors based on Foundation
Medicine’s volume).
|
|
|
Coverage across all solid tumors
|
Repeat Testing
|
|
|
No repeat testing included
|
|
|
Repeat testing is covered when a new primary cancer diagnosis is
made by the treating physician and the patient meets other clinical
criteria
|
Coverage with Evidence Development (CED)
|
|
|
Included
|
|
|
Removed; Coverage for FoundationOne CDx is for all solid tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Based on the final CMS coverage policy, FoundationOne CDx is the first
and only NGS assay that presently meets the requirements of the policy,
enabling national coverage for all solid tumors. For an NGS diagnostic
assay to be covered under the policy, the NGS diagnostic assay must:
-
be an FDA approved or FDA 510(k) cleared test with a companion
diagnostic claim;
-
have a product label from FDA with an indication for use in the
patient’s cancer; and,
-
report results to a treating physician for management of the patient
using a report template to specify treatment options.
There are currently no NGS assays that have FDA 510(k) clearance with a
companion diagnostic claim.
“We applaud CMS for issuing this final National Coverage Determination
that significantly expands coverage beyond the preliminary draft policy.
Most notably, the NCD, as it applies to FoundationOne CDx, will provide
coverage for eligible patients across all solid tumors,” said Troy Cox,
chief executive officer at Foundation Medicine. “The final NCD will
significantly improve access and coverage for Medicare beneficiaries to
comprehensive genomic profiling and biomarker-driven treatments. We look
forward to commercializing FoundationOne CDx by the end of March,
providing the oncology community with the only FDA-approved broad assay
for all solid tumors.”
Similar to the coverage available today via local Medicare
Administrative Contractors (MACs), the NCD coverage policy will enable
NGS assays, including those performed in CLIA-certified laboratories,
such as FoundationOne®, FoundationOne® Heme and
FoundationACT®, as well as FDA cleared or FDA approved assays
without companion diagnostic claims, to continue to seek local coverage
determinations (LCDs) through the MACs.
Please visit CMS.gov
to view the final decision memo.
About FoundationOne CDx
FoundationOne CDx is indicated as both (i) a broad companion diagnostic
test for approved companion diagnostic claims including, NSCLC, CRC,
melanoma, breast and ovarian cancers and (ii) to be used by qualified
health care professionals in accordance with professional guidelines in
oncology for patients with solid malignant neoplasms. FoundationOne CDx
is a next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic device for
detection of substitutions, insertion and deletion alterations, and copy
number alterations in 324 genes and select gene rearrangements, as well
as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and
tumor mutational burden (TMB) using DNA isolated from formalin-fixed,
paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens. For the complete
intended use statement, including companion diagnostic indications,
please see the FoundationOne CDx Technical Information, www.foundationmedicine.com/f1cdx.
About Foundation Medicine
Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) is a molecular information company
dedicated to a transformation in cancer care in which treatment is
informed by a deep understanding of the genomic changes that contribute
to each patient's unique cancer. The company offers a full suite of
comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify the molecular
alterations in a patient's cancer and match them with relevant targeted
therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials. Foundation Medicine’s
molecular information platform aims to improve day-to-day care for
patients by serving the needs of clinicians, academic researchers and
drug developers to help advance the science of molecular medicine in
cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.FoundationMedicine.com
or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter (@FoundationATCG).
Foundation Medicine®, FoundationOne®,
FoundationOne® Heme and FoundationACT®
are registered trademarks and FoundationOne CDx™ is
a trademark of Foundation Medicine, Inc.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements for Foundation
Medicine
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, but not limited to, statements regarding the ability of
certain Medicare patients who receive FoundationOne CDx testing to
receive Medicare coverage for costs associated with FoundationOne CDx,
the ability of the NCD, and FoundationOne CDx as an assay covered under
the NCD, to enhance access to comprehensive genomic profiling and
biomarker-driven treatments; whether the changes contained in the final
NCD as compared to the preliminary NCD will expand the access to
reimbursement for certain Medicare beneficiaries; the interpretation of
how the NCD will operate and the potential access to Medicare coverage
through LCDs from MACs that may exist for certain Foundation Medicine
products; the benefits of our products to oncologists and patients in
the treatment of cancer and personalized cancer care; and the
timing, scope and potential benefits to the oncology community of a
commercial launch of FoundationOne CDx. All such forward-looking
statements are based on management's current expectations of future
events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set
forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include the risks that the final NCD will not
significantly improve access to reimbursement for Medicare
beneficiaries; that Foundation Medicine has not correctly interpreted
the NCD or that CMS subsequently modifies the NCD; that Foundation
Medicine is not able to provide FoundationOne CDx for commercial use in
the manner or on the timeline currently anticipated by management; and
that the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Foundation
Medicine's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as
well as other risks detailed in Foundation Medicine's subsequent filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this
press release is as of the date of the release, and Foundation Medicine
undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
