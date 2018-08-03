Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 3,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) (the “Company” or
“FCPT”) today announced that it has priced an upsized underwritten
registered public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a
public offering price of $25.00 per share. In connection with the
offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock.
The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be
approximately $83.8 million (or approximately $96.4 million if the
underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional
shares) after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and
its estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net
proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and to fund
the purchase price of previously disclosed pending acquisitions. The
closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 7, 2018,
subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The offering was made solely by means of a prospectus supplement to the
Company’s prospectus, dated December 5, 2016, filed as part of the
Company’s effective shelf registration statement relating to these
securities. The offering is being made through an underwriting group led
by J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley, who are acting as
book-running managers for the offering, and Raymond James, who is acting
as co-manager for the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be
obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o
Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New
York 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204 or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o
Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New
York 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, [email protected].
These documents will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) and will be available at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
This press release is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an
offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities
in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the
securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
About FCPT
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment
trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant
properties. As of June 30, 2018, FCPT owned 535 properties located in 44
states and representing an aggregate leasable area of 3.7 million square
feet.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and
those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but
not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to complete
the offering and the intended use of net proceeds. Words such as
“anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),”
“may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar
expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify
such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only
as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the
normal course of FCPT’s public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly
disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to
any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on
management’s current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no
assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as
described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that
could cause FCPT’s future results to differ materially from any
forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in
FCPT’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described
in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the SEC.
