Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust Inc    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC (FCPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 3,500,000 Shares of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) (the “Company” or “FCPT”) today announced that it has priced an upsized underwritten registered public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. In connection with the offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock.

The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $83.8 million (or approximately $96.4 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares) after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and its estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and to fund the purchase price of previously disclosed pending acquisitions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 7, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offering was made solely by means of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s prospectus, dated December 5, 2016, filed as part of the Company’s effective shelf registration statement relating to these securities. The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by J.P. Morgan, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley, who are acting as book-running managers for the offering, and Raymond James, who is acting as co-manager for the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204 or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, [email protected]. These documents will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and will be available at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. As of June 30, 2018, FCPT owned 535 properties located in 44 states and representing an aggregate leasable area of 3.7 million square feet.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to complete the offering and the intended use of net proceeds. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT’s public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FCPT’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
03:52aFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering ..
BU
08/02FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Launches Public Offering of Shares of Common ..
BU
08/01FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
08/01FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Agreement to Acquire Up To 48 Chili..
BU
07/31Wired News  Chesapeake Lodging Closes Sale of Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara
AC
07/27FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Closes Two Additional Restaurant Properties o..
BU
07/26FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
07/26FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/25FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial and O..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Four Corners Property Trust starts public offering of 3.25M shares 
07/28Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) CEO Bill Lenehan on Q2 2018 Results .. 
07/27Four Corners Property Trust closes on two more restaurants in WPG dea. 
07/25Four Corners Property Trust FFO in-line, misses on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 142 M
EBIT 2018 84,8 M
Net income 2018 71,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,42%
P/E ratio 2018 20,27
P/E ratio 2019 23,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,2x
Capitalization 1 529 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,5 $
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC0.27%1 529
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.50%54 572
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 581
GGP INC-9.49%20 433
SCENTRE GROUP1.67%16 726
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.02%10 780
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.