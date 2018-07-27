Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Closes Two Additional Restaurant Properties of Washington Prime Transaction

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), closed on the purchase of two additional restaurant properties today from Washington Prime Group Inc. (“WPG”). The two properties are a corporate-operated Olive Garden and a franchisee-operated Taco Bell. This is the third closing of the acquisition previously announced in September 2017. Closing of the remaining properties will vary based on the timing of parcelization of each respective property, subject to remaining due diligence and customary closing conditions.

The purchase price for the two properties was approximately $4.6 million and represents a capitalization rate consistent with our investment thresholds and past transactions. The leases have a current weighted average remaining term of approximately 7.6 years. Both of the properties are ground leases (i.e., the tenant built its own building with ownership reverting to the landlord upon lease expiry). The two restaurants are outparcels to one of WPG’s Open Air properties and are well located within a highly trafficked retail corridor in Connecticut.

Additional detail on all properties acquired from WPG will be disclosed upon the closing of each of the additional properties.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated consequences and benefits of the transaction and other future events and their potential effects on FCPT, including, but not limited to, statements relating to anticipated financial and operating results, the company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, cost savings and other statements. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT’s public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FCPT’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

