Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust Inc    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC (FCPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Closes Two Additional Restaurant Properties of Washington Prime Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), closed on the purchase of two additional restaurant properties today from Washington Prime Group Inc. (“WPG”). The two properties are a corporate-operated Olive Garden and a franchisee-operated Taco Bell. This is the third closing of the acquisition previously announced in September 2017. Closing of the remaining properties will vary based on the timing of parcelization of each respective property, subject to remaining due diligence and customary closing conditions.

The purchase price for the two properties was approximately $4.6 million and represents a capitalization rate consistent with our investment thresholds and past transactions. The leases have a current weighted average remaining term of approximately 7.6 years. Both of the properties are ground leases (i.e., the tenant built its own building with ownership reverting to the landlord upon lease expiry). The two restaurants are outparcels to one of WPG’s Open Air properties and are well located within a highly trafficked retail corridor in Connecticut.

Additional detail on all properties acquired from WPG will be disclosed upon the closing of each of the additional properties.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated consequences and benefits of the transaction and other future events and their potential effects on FCPT, including, but not limited to, statements relating to anticipated financial and operating results, the company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, cost savings and other statements. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT’s public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FCPT’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
10:06pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Closes Two Additional Restaurant Properties o..
BU
07/26FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
07/26FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/25FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial and O..
BU
07/23FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Resul..
BU
07/17FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings..
BU
06/29FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings R..
BU
06/29FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Closes Five Additional Restaurant Properties ..
BU
06/18FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Four Corners Property Trust FFO in-line, misses on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
07/17FCPT announces acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant property for $3.. 
06/29Four Corners Property buys five more properties in Washington Prime deal 
06/18Four Corners Property Trust declares $0.275 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 142 M
EBIT 2018 84,8 M
Net income 2018 65,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,26
P/E ratio 2019 22,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 1 519 M
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC-3.15%1 519
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-0.48%52 999
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 026
GGP INC-8.55%20 462
SCENTRE GROUP1.91%16 738
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-9.08%10 644
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.