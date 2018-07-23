Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, after the market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5120 (international)

Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fcpt180724.html

Conference call replay available through October 26, 2018:

1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 10122534

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.

In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10122534 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Thursday, July 26.

About FCPT:

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.fcpt.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005655/en/