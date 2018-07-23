Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust
(REIT) engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant
properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will
release financial results for the three months and six months ended June
30, 2018, after the market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. A
conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be
held on Thursday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the
results and answer questions.
Live conference call: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5120
(international)
Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fcpt180724.html
Conference call replay available through October 26, 2018:
1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)
Replay access code: 10122534
The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings
conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and
avoid the need to wait for a live operator.
In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10122534
and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a
personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.
Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the
conference call on Thursday, July 26.
About FCPT:
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment
trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant
properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring
additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related
food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found
on the Company’s website at http://www.fcpt.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005655/en/