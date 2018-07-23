Log in
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/23/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, after the market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5120 (international)

Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fcpt180724.html

Conference call replay available through October 26, 2018:

1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 10122534

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.

In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10122534 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Thursday, July 26.

About FCPT:

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.fcpt.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 142 M
EBIT 2018 84,8 M
Net income 2018 65,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,23
P/E ratio 2019 22,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2019 10,1x
Capitalization 1 526 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC-3.27%1 541
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-0.72%53 875
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 310
GGP INC-10.05%19 925
SCENTRE GROUP4.30%17 302
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-11.19%10 415
