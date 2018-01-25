Log in
FOXTONS GROUP PLC (FOXT)
Report
Foxtons : Estate agents Foxtons foresees challenging 2018 after earnings drop

01/25/2018 | 08:18am CET
File photo of a Foxtons estate agent sign outside a branch in north London

London-focussed estate agents Foxtons said its core earnings and revenue fell in 2017 in line with market expectations due to a slump in sales and that this year would remain challenging for the business.

The firm said 2017 revenue will fall around 12 percent to 117 million pounds and adjusted core earnings will drop 40 percent to roughly 15 million pounds. It will also take a one-off 2 million pound charge as it manages its cost base.

"We expect trading conditions to remain challenging throughout 2018," said Chief Executive Nic Budden.

"We are well placed to withstand these conditions due to our strong balance sheet with no debt, and we will provide an update on a number of strategic initiatives which we have been working on."

Foxtons, which had been a symbol of the British capital's property boom, saw its profits more than halve in 2016 and had said in as early as 2014 that the once runaway real estate market was cooling.

($1 = 0.7008 pounds)

(Reporting by Costas Pitas)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 118 M
EBIT 2017 9,15 M
Net income 2017 6,80 M
Finance 2017 15,8 M
Yield 2017 1,53%
P/E ratio 2017 28,32
P/E ratio 2018 22,75
EV / Sales 2017 1,59x
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Foxtons Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | FOXT | GB00BCKFY513 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Budden Chief Executive Officer & Director
Garry Watts Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Berry Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Ross Brown Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Adcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXTONS GROUP PLC-9.76%286
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%69 404
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%31 755
VONOVIA-0.75%24 543
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION34.79%18 732
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN-0.49%15 847
