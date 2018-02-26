Log in
FPX NICKEL CORP (FPX)
FPX Nickel : Announces $650,000 Financing

02/26/2018 | 01:23pm CET

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, February 26, 2018 - FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) ('FPX Nickel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $650,000 (the 'Offering'). The Offering will consist of up to 5,416,666 common shares (the 'Shares') at $0.12 per Share in the capital stock of the Company. Insiders of the Company intend to participate in the Offering and a finder's fee may be payable on a portion of the Offering.

All the securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and other approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the Company's ongoing internal trade-off studies on the Baptiste Deposit at its flagship Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia, and for general working capital purposes.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel-Iron Alloy Project, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

'Martin Turenne'
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FPX Nickel Corp. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2018 12:22:14 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Martin Turenne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Martin Devenish Bradshaw Non-Executive Chairman
John Christopher Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William Harry Myckatyn Independent Director
John Angus McDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FPX NICKEL CORP40.00%0
BHP BILLITON LIMITED2.13%120 395
BHP BILLITON PLC-0.43%119 839
RIO TINTO1.51%100 913
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.69%100 614
ANGLO AMERICAN15.42%35 314
