FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL CEO STEVEN ROSSI COMPLETES THREE INVESTMENT ANALYST INTERVIEWS

Highlights Major FNHI Accomplishments to Investment Community

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Holdings International, Inc. (OTC: FNHI), the parent company of Worksport LTD Inc., an innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau / truck bed covers for the light truck market, announces that CEO Steven Rossi, delivered a powerful update in three separate analyst interviews regarding the company’s dramatic progress over the past six months.

These interviews are available to give the investment community a much-needed update on the firm’s direction, focus, and strategy as it continues to develop as a mainstay enterprise level company. Key milestones achieved include completing the 10K for 2017, completing the rebranding of the Worksport subsidiary, the revamping of the FNHI web site and making significant progress on the path to becoming dual listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE).

The three executive interviews provide a deeper dive into the company’s history, current initiatives, goals and its innovative product development roadmap and can be found on the FNHI website as well as Small-Cap -Voice , Wall-street Analyzer and Uptick-Network. Mr. Rossi goes into detail on how the company has avoided stock dilution, its innovative product in development using solar technology to store energy for power on the go.

FNHI invests in high growth, high revenue opportunity companies. These target companies are expected to be highly profitable with substantial revenue potential and supported by a solid proof of concept that can be monetized to rapidly produce earnings. FNHI’s subsidiary, Worksport, is a prime example of that strategy. As one of the few remaining independently owned manufacturers of tonneau / truck bed covers, Worksport is a key player in a market producing estimated sales of over $7 million per day in the U.S. alone. What makes Worksport a special opportunity is that it has enormous earning potential through two revenue streams: consumer direct and commercial manufacturing and distribution as a white labeled product for automotive giants.

A capitalist dedicated to ethical business practices, FNHI CEO Steven Rossi believes in revenue and earnings as driven by proven operating principles that are the solid foundation beneath its business success. Mr. Rossi underscores the approach in his interviews when he states, “For me, it’s about ethics. It’s about revenue. It’s about sustainable growth. At FNHI, we demonstrate our commitment to these principles in practices that keep us away from taking toxic debt or rolling out with convertible debentures. Sustainable growth is something that is going to be there quarter after quarter”.

About Franchise Holdings International

Worksport, Franchise Holdings International's wholly owned subsidiary, was founded in 2011 to breathe innovation into the existing tonneau / truck bed cover market. Tonneau / truck bed covers have remained much the same in price and design since 2005 with one main company controlling a majority of the tonneau / truck bed cover market. This dynamic market segment is in need of a new innovative manufacturer of high quality, functional, and aggressively priced tonneau / truck bed covers. Worksport has developed multiple products for all of the most prominent pickup trucks available in North America. Details of most products can be found at www.Worksport.com. Worksport sells its products through master warehouse distributors, dealers, and online retailers in Canada and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on Franchise Holdings International Inc. operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond Franchise Holdings Internationals Inc. control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Franchise Holdings International Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

