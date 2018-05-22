Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Francotyp Postalia Holding AG    FPH   DE000FPH9000

FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG (FPH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 08:05am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.2018 / 08:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Magallanes Value Investors S.A. SGIIC Madrid
Spain

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 May 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.26 % 0 % 3.26 % 16301456
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000FPH9000 0 531456 0 % 3.26 %
Total 531456 3.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688041  22.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688041&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING
08:05aFRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
05/18CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 17.05.2 : 29 CET/CEST - Francotyp-Postalia Holding ..
EQ
05/17FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
05/17FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP maintains its transformation path in Q1 2018
EQ
05/02FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP InovoLabs has become a member of the Amazon W..
EQ
04/20FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Announcement of the Convening of the General Me..
EQ
04/10FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
03/29FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : FP on track with ACT - preliminary figures for 2..
EQ
03/21FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Bundesdruckerei and Francotyp-Postalia seal part..
EQ
03/12FRANCOTYP-POSTALIA HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of f..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/01Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 213 M
EBIT 2018 2,15 M
Net income 2018 2,20 M
Debt 2018 27,8 M
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 25,82
P/E ratio 2019 5,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 54,9 M
Chart FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Francotyp Postalia Holding Technical Analysis Chart | FPH | DE000FPH9000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,45 €
Spread / Average Target 91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rüdiger Andreas Günther Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Röhrig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feldmeier Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Botho Oppermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sabina C. Prüser Vice President-Investor & Public Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING AG-27.62%65
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 545
CINTAS CORPORATION17.34%19 450
UNITED RENTALS-1.22%14 242
LG CORP--.--%12 887
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-17.12%11 680
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.