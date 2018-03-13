Franklin Covey Co. : Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year

Franklin
Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational
performance improvement, announced today it has been named to the 2018 Top
20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com.
Training Industry prepares the Top 20 List to report on critical sectors
of the training marketplace as part of its mission to continually
monitor the market for the best providers of training services and
technologies.
“It’s always an honor to be recognized by TrainingIndustry.com as a top
provider of leadership training solutions,” said Bob Whitman,
FranklinCovey CEO. “This past year FranklinCovey took considerable steps
to add powerful, effective tools to our large collection of performance
improvement solutions, which are accessible through our FranklinCovey
All Access Pass. These additions are focused on addressing the most
pressing issues organizations face as they develop their leaders and
talent pools and work to achieve superior performance. In the coming
year we expect to develop, expand and acquire additional leadership
offerings.”
This past year, FranklinCovey made three significant additions to its
collection of performance improvement solutions, all of which were added
to FranklinCovey’s
All Access Pass. In May 2017, FranklinCovey acquired the executive
coaching firm Robert
Gregory Partners to provide add-on coaching services for their
content and solutions. In July 2017, FranklinCovey announced the
acquisition of Jhana,
a firm specializing in creating and disseminating relevant, bite-sized
content and learning tools for leaders and managers. Then, in the fall
of 2017, FranklinCovey released Find
Out WHY — a one-day work session based on Harvard Business School
Professor Clayton
Christensen’s best-selling book, Competing Against Luck —
which walks leaders through the process of understanding customers’
needs in order to create meaningful and profitable innovations.
The FranklinCovey All Access Pass is an annually renewable pass which
provides passholders with unlimited access to FranklinCovey’s entire
collection of best-in-class content. Passholders are able to assemble,
integrate and deliver that content through an almost limitless
combination of delivery channels — live, live-online, on demand and
integrated into existing training offerings.
Passholders also have exclusive access to an implementation specialist —
an expert in FranklinCovey’s solutions — and other add-on services to
ensure they are unleashing the full scope and power of All Access Pass
to achieve their key business objectives. FranklinCovey’s All Access
Pass uses a cost-per-population model, which lowers the cost barrier and
creates a strong value proposition for clients.
Selection to the 2018 Top Leadership Training Companies Lists was based
on the following criteria:
-
Thought leadership and influence on leadership training sector
-
Breadth and quality of programs and audiences served
-
Company size and growth potential
-
Industry recognition and innovation
-
Strength of clients and geographic reach
“Leadership training remains one of the most closely watched, and one of
the most competitive, sectors of the training industry,” said Ken
Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “The companies selected for
the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies list have demonstrated
tremendous growth through the development of digitized content and
online platforms, while maintaining focus on core leadership training
practices.”
View
the 2018 Leadership Training Top 20 List and Watch List
Visit www.franklincovey.com
to learn more about their performance improvement offerings.
ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.
Franklin
Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing
in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and
individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our
expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust,
sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients
have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the
Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as
numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey
has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional
services in over 160 countries and territories.
ABOUT TRAINING INDUSTRY, INC.
Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case
studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes
annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest
to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated
businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and
tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.
