Franklin Covey Co. : Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year

Key Additions to FranklinCovey’s Leadership Development Offerings and FranklinCovey All Access Pass Drive Top 20 Listing

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, announced today it has been named to the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com. Training Industry prepares the Top 20 List to report on critical sectors of the training marketplace as part of its mission to continually monitor the market for the best providers of training services and technologies.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by TrainingIndustry.com as a top provider of leadership training solutions,” said Bob Whitman, FranklinCovey CEO. “This past year FranklinCovey took considerable steps to add powerful, effective tools to our large collection of performance improvement solutions, which are accessible through our FranklinCovey All Access Pass. These additions are focused on addressing the most pressing issues organizations face as they develop their leaders and talent pools and work to achieve superior performance. In the coming year we expect to develop, expand and acquire additional leadership offerings.”

This past year, FranklinCovey made three significant additions to its collection of performance improvement solutions, all of which were added to FranklinCovey’s All Access Pass. In May 2017, FranklinCovey acquired the executive coaching firm Robert Gregory Partners to provide add-on coaching services for their content and solutions. In July 2017, FranklinCovey announced the acquisition of Jhana, a firm specializing in creating and disseminating relevant, bite-sized content and learning tools for leaders and managers. Then, in the fall of 2017, FranklinCovey released Find Out WHY — a one-day work session based on Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen’s best-selling book, Competing Against Luck — which walks leaders through the process of understanding customers’ needs in order to create meaningful and profitable innovations.

The FranklinCovey All Access Pass is an annually renewable pass which provides passholders with unlimited access to FranklinCovey’s entire collection of best-in-class content. Passholders are able to assemble, integrate and deliver that content through an almost limitless combination of delivery channels — live, live-online, on demand and integrated into existing training offerings.

Passholders also have exclusive access to an implementation specialist — an expert in FranklinCovey’s solutions — and other add-on services to ensure they are unleashing the full scope and power of All Access Pass to achieve their key business objectives. FranklinCovey’s All Access Pass uses a cost-per-population model, which lowers the cost barrier and creates a strong value proposition for clients.

Selection to the 2018 Top Leadership Training Companies Lists was based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence on leadership training sector

Breadth and quality of programs and audiences served

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of clients and geographic reach

“Leadership training remains one of the most closely watched, and one of the most competitive, sectors of the training industry,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “The companies selected for the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies list have demonstrated tremendous growth through the development of digitized content and online platforms, while maintaining focus on core leadership training practices.”

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories.

ABOUT TRAINING INDUSTRY, INC.

Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

