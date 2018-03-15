Frankly : Lawsuit Against Frankly Dismissed

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TLK), a leader in transforming local TV broadcasters and media companies by enabling them to publish and monetize their digital content across multiple platforms, announces that, three days before the hearing of Frankly's motion to dismiss the action commenced by plaintiffs Gannaway Entertainment, Inc., Albert C. Gannaway III, and Samantha Gannaway, the plaintiffs have voluntarily dismissed their case. The matter was filed in July 2017 in United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Frankly, its CEO, CFO/COO and others alleging violations of United States securities laws, fraud and breach of fiduciary duties, and seeking in excess of USD $15 million in damages, arising out of Frankly's acquisition of Gannaway Web Holdings, LLC ("WorldNow") from GEI and other parties in 2015.

About Frankly

Frankly (TSX VENTURE: TLK) builds an integrated software platform for media companies to create, distribute, analyze and monetize their content across all of their digital properties on web, mobile and TV. Its customers include NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with major offices in New York. To learn more, visit www.franklyinc.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

