Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Franks International NV    FI   NL0010556684

FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV (FI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Frank’s International N.V. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

HOUSTON, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s International N.V. (the “Company”) (NYSE:FI) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company will issue its second quarter 2018 earnings release prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405. The conference call ID number is 47311298. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.franksinternational.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The audio replay will remain available for seven days by dialing (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042. The conference call audio replay access code is 47311298#. The audio replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of approximately 90 days.
                                
Frank’s International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 2,900 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 50 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FI.”  Additional information is available on the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com.

Frank’s International uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.franksinternational.com.

Contact:
Blake Holcomb – Director, Communications & Investor Relations
[email protected]
713-231-2463

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV
11:01pFrank’s International N.V. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Relea..
GL
06/30FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Louisiana (June 30)
AQ
06/13FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
06/13FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : Frank’s International Announces Key Senior Manageme..
AQ
06/08INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY FRANKS INTE : FI) – Major Shareholder Sold 289,69..
AQ
05/30FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
05/10FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV : Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Magellan Midstream ..
AC
05/08FRANKS INTERNATIONAL : FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. Management's Discussion and An..
AQ
05/08FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08FRANK'S INTERNATIONAL N.V. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11Frank's International (FI) CEO Mike Kearney on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/10Frank's International 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Frank's International misses by $0.07, misses on revenue 
05/07Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
03/28Frank's International (FI) Presents At Scotia Howard Weil 46th Annual Energy .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 500 M
EBIT 2018 -98,5 M
Net income 2018 -106 M
Finance 2018 192 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 1 898 M
Chart FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV
Duration : Period :
Franks International NV Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,98 $
Spread / Average Target -29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Kearney Chairman-Supervisory Board, President & CEO
Kyle McClure Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director & SVP
Donald Keith Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Kirkland D. Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Steven Brent Mosing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV26.62%1 898
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.45%91 543
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.00%39 594
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO2.72%35 612
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO18.07%16 465
TECHNIPFMC-4.50%13 935
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.