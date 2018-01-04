Fraser and Neave : Notice of AGM 0 01/04/2018 | 03:39am CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (COMPANY REGISTRATION NO. 189800001R) (INCORPORATED IN SINGAPORE) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Date : Monday, 29 January 2018 Place : Ballrooms II and III Level 2, InterContinental Singapore 80 Middle Road Singapore 188966 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 119th Annual General Meeting of FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED (the "Company") will be held at Ballrooms II and III, Level 2, InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966 on Monday, 29 January 2018 at 9.30 a.m. for the following purposes: ROUTINE BUSINESS 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' statement and audited financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2017 and the auditors' report thereon.

2. To approve a final tax-exempt (one tier) dividend of 3.0 cents per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2017.

3. To pass the following resolutions on the recommendation of the Nominating Committee and endorsement of the Board of Directors in respect of appointment of Directors1: (a) "That Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi, who will retire by rotation pursuant to article 117 of the Constitution of the Company and who, being eligible, has offered herself for re-election, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company." Subject to her re-appointment, Khunying Wanna will be re-appointed as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. (b) "That Mr Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, who will retire by rotation pursuant to article 117 of the Constitution of the Company and who, being eligible, has offered himself for re-election, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company." Subject to his re-appointment, Mr Thapana will be re-appointed as Vice-Chairman of the Board Executive Committee and a Member of each of the Nominating, Remuneration and Risk Management Committees. (c) "That Mr Sithichai Chaikriangkrai, who will retire by rotation pursuant to article 117 of the Constitution of the Company and who, being eligible, has offered himself for re-election, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company." Subject to his re-appointment, Mr Sithichai will be re-appointed as a Member of each of the Board Executive, Risk Management and Audit Committees.

4. To approve Directors' fees of up to S$2,000,000 payable by the Company for the year ending 30 September 2018 (last year: up to S$2,000,000).

5. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. 1Detailed information on the Directors who are proposed to be re-appointed can be found under "Board of Directors" and "Corporate Governance" in the 2017 Annual Report of the Company. SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following resolutions, which will be proposed as Ordinary Resolutions: 6. "That authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to: (a) (i) issue shares of the Company ("shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or (ii) make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures, or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (b) (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors while this Resolution was in force, provided that: (1) the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed 50% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below); (2) (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST")) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the percentage of issued shares shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for: (i) new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities or share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed; and (ii) any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares, and, in sub-paragraph (1) above and this sub-paragraph (2), "subsidiary holdings" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST; (3) in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution for the time being of the Company; and (4) (unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier."

7. "That authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to: (a) grant awards in accordance with the provisions of the F&N Restricted Share Plan (the "Restricted Share Plan") and/or the F&N Performance Share Plan (the "Performance Share Plan"); and (b) allot and issue such number of ordinary shares of the Company as may be required to be delivered pursuant to the vesting of awards under the Restricted Share Plan and/or the Performance Share Plan, provided that the aggregate number of new ordinary shares allotted and issued and/or to be allotted and issued, when aggregated with existing ordinary shares (including shares held in treasury) delivered and/or to be delivered, pursuant to the Restricted Share Plan and the Performance Share Plan, shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) from time to time, and in this Resolution, "subsidiary holdings" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited."

8. "That authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to allot and issue from time to time such number of ordinary shares of the Company as may be required to be allotted and issued pursuant to the Fraser and Neave, Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme."

9. "That: (a) approval be and is hereby given, for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual ("Chapter 9") of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, for the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies that are considered to be "entities at risk" under Chapter 9, or any of them, to enter into any of the transactions falling within the types of interested person transactions described in the Appendix to the Company's Letter to Shareholders dated 4 January 2018 (the "Letter"), with any party who is of the class of interested persons described in the Appendix to the Letter, provided that such transactions are made on normal commercial terms and in accordance with the review procedures for such interested person transactions (the "IPT Mandate"); (b) the IPT Mandate shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; and (c) the Directors of the Company and/or any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as they and/or he may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the IPT Mandate and/or this Resolution."

10. "That: (a) for the purposes of Sections 76C and 76E of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (the "Companies Act"), the exercise by the Directors of the Company of all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire issued ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") not exceeding in aggregate the Maximum Percentage (as hereafter defined), at such price or prices as may be determined by the Directors from time to time up to the Maximum Price (as hereafter defined), whether by way of: (i) market purchase(s) on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") transacted through the trading system of the SGX-ST and/or any other securities exchange on which the Shares may for the time being be listed and quoted ("Other Exchange"); and/or (ii) off-market purchase(s) (if effected otherwise than on the SGX-ST or, as the case may be, Other Exchange) in accordance with any equal access scheme(s) as may be determined or formulated by the Directors as they consider fit, which scheme(s) shall satisfy all the conditions prescribed by the Companies Act, and otherwise in accordance with all other laws and regulations and rules of the SGX-ST or, as the case may be, Other Exchange as may for the time being be applicable, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally (the "Share Purchase Mandate"); (b) unless varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors of the Company pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate may be exercised by the Directors at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the date of the passing of this Resolution and expiring on the earliest of: (i) the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is held; (ii) the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held; and (iii) the date on which purchases and acquisitions of Shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate are carried out to the full extent mandated; (c) in this Resolution: "Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of a Share over the five consecutive market days on which the Shares are transacted on the SGX-ST or, as the case may be, Other Exchange, immediately preceding the date of the market purchase by the Company or, as the case may be, the date of the making of the offer pursuant to the off-market purchase, and deemed to be adjusted, in accordance with the listing rules of the SGX-ST, for any corporate action that occurs after the relevant five-day period; "date of the making of the offer" means the date on which the Company makes an offer for the purchase or acquisition of Shares from holders of Shares, stating therein the relevant terms of the equal access scheme for effecting the off-market purchase; "Maximum Percentage" means that number of issued Shares representing 7% of the issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this Resolution (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings (as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST)); and "Maximum Price" in relation to a Share to be purchased or acquired, means the purchase price (excluding related brokerage, commission, applicable goods and services tax, stamp duties, clearance fees and other related expenses) which shall not exceed 105% of the Average Closing Price of the Shares; and (d) the Directors of the Company and/or any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as they and/or he may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the transactions contemplated and/or authorised by this Resolution."

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Hui Choon Kit Company Secretary 4 January 2018 NOTES: 1. (a) A member of the Company who is not a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than one proxy, the proportion of the shareholding concerned to be represented by each proxy shall be specified in the form of proxy. (b) A member of the Company who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than two proxies, the number and class of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be specified in the form of proxy. "Relevant intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore.

2. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

3. The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be deposited at the office of the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (A division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.), 80 Robinson Road #11-02, Singapore 068898, not less than 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting. EXPLANATORY NOTES: (a) The Ordinary Resolution proposed in item 6 above is to authorise the Directors of the Company from the date of the Annual General Meeting until the next Annual General Meeting to issue shares and/or make or grant instruments that might require shares to be issued, and to issue shares in pursuance of such instruments, up to a limit of 50% of the total number of issued shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) with a sub-limit of 20% for issues other than on a pro rata basis, calculated as described in the Resolution. As at 12 December 2017 (the "Latest Practicable Date"), the Company had 131,126 treasury shares and no subsidiary holdings. (b) The Ordinary Resolution proposed in item 7 above is to authorise the Directors of the Company to offer and grant awards and to issue ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the F&N Restricted Share Plan (the "Restricted Share Plan") and the F&N Performance Share Plan (the "Performance Share Plan") provided that the aggregate number of new ordinary shares allotted and issued and/or to be allotted and issued, when aggregated with existing ordinary shares (including shares held in treasury) delivered and/or to be delivered, pursuant to the Restricted Share Plan and the Performance Share Plan, shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) from time to time. The Committee administering the Restricted Share Plan and the Performance Share Plan currently does not intend, in any given year, to grant awards under the Restricted Share Plan and the Performance Share Plan which would comprise more than 1% of the total number of issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) from time to time (the "Yearly Limit"). However, if the Yearly Limit is not fully utilised in any given year, the balance of the unutilised Yearly Limit may be used by the Company to make grants of awards in subsequent years. (c) The Ordinary Resolution proposed in item 8 above is to authorise the Directors of the Company to allot and issue ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Fraser and Neave, Limited Scrip Dividend Scheme to eligible members who, in respect of a qualifying dividend, have elected to receive scrip in lieu of the cash amount of that qualifying dividend.

(d) The Ordinary Resolution proposed in item 9 above is to renew the mandate to enable the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies that are considered to be "entities at risk" under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual, or any of them, to enter into certain interested person transactions with specified classes of interested persons, as described in the Appendix to the Letter to Shareholders dated 4 January 2018 (the "Letter"). Please refer to the Letter for more details.

(e) The Ordinary Resolution proposed in item 10 above is to renew the mandate to allow the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire its issued ordinary shares, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Resolution. The Company intends to use internal resources or external borrowings or a combination of both to finance the purchase or acquisition of its ordinary shares. The amount of financing required for the Company to purchase or acquire its ordinary shares, and the impact on the Company's financial position, cannot be ascertained as at the date of this Notice as these will depend on the number of ordinary shares purchased or acquired, whether the purchase or acquisition is made out of capital or profits, the price at which such ordinary shares were purchased or acquired and whether the ordinary shares purchased or acquired are held in treasury or cancelled. Purely for illustrative purposes only, the financial effects of an assumed purchase or acquisition of (i) 28,938,932 ordinary shares on the Latest Practicable Date, representing 2% of the issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) as at that date, and (ii) 101,286,263 ordinary shares on the Latest Practicable Date, representing 7% of the issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) as at that date, at the maximum price of S$2.72 for one ordinary share (being the price equivalent to 5% above the average of the closing market prices of the ordinary shares for the five consecutive market days on which the ordinary shares were traded on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date), in the case of a market purchase and an off-market purchase respectively, based on the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 30 September 2017 and certain assumptions, are set out in paragraph 3.7 of the Letter. Please refer to the Letter for more details. PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, take-over rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), and (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes. Fraser and Neave Limited published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 02:39:01 UTC. Original documenthttp://www.fraserandneave.com/docs/default-source/newsroom/2018/quarter-1/notice-of-agm.pdf?sfvrsn=6 Public permalinkhttp://www.publicnow.com/view/1F2233D5059D00D275341E223F05EA73EFF76615 0 Latest news on FRASER AND NEAVE LIMITED 03:39a FRASER AND NEAVE : Notice of AGM 2017 Thai beer magnate extends SE Asia push with $4.8 billion Sabeco deal 2017 Thai beer magnate extends SE Asia push with $4.8 billion Sabeco deal 2017 Thai beer magnate extends SE Asia push with $4.8 billion Sabeco deal 2017 After years of delays, Vietnam's privatisation plans move up a gear 2017 FRASERS CENTREPOINT : Property brings a breath of fresh air to Thao Dien residen.. 2017 FRASER AND NEAVE : reports full-year results for FY2017 (Results Presentation De.. 2017 FRASER AND NEAVE : reports full-year results for FY2017 (Press Release) 2017 FRASER AND NEAVE : reports full-year results for FY2017 (Financial Statements) 2017 INTERVIEW : Frasers Hospitality MEA area manager Cyril Warsono News from SeekingAlpha 2015 FRASER & NEAVE : Southeast Asian Beverage Leader